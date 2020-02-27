Georgia Recruiting: A Name to Remember, Cayden Lee

The 2023 recruiting cycle is still in its infancy stages. Though, if you've followed the tea leaves left by Kirby Smart and every other major recruiting giant alike, you know the process is starting earlier than ever these days.

The early signing period — combined with the propensity for the elite talent to early enroll at their eventual destination — has essentially removed 6 months of the recruitment process already.

Elite recruiters have responded by getting after these players earlier and earlier.

Georgia has already handed out 19 offers to 2023 talents, six of which reside here in the peach state. We recently caught up with one of the fastest rising prospects in the cycle who could find himself on the Georgia offer board very soon.

Cayden Lee experienced his first of potentially many moments of "going viral" this past weekend. Lee plays for Cam Newton's 7 on 7 squad based out of Atlanta, and at a tournament in Myrtle Beach, he did this:

We asked him about the catch:

"I wasn't trying to do it, but when I did it I realized what I did after the fact and then saw the video and it's been just crazy."

Within 24 hours of that very catch, Lee received offers from Duke, Auburn, and Tennessee. Quite a day for a rising sophomore and one that Lee says was totally unexpected.

"It's meant a lot. I really wasn't expecting it. I was riding home and we found out about them. It was crazy."

Of course, it's really only just the beginning of things like this for the 2023 wide receiver. He trains with former Georgia Bulldogs Terrence Edwards who tells Bulldog Maven that Lee is the "Next one up" and likens him to current Georgia Bulldog Jermaine Burton who he trained dating all the way back to his freshman season.

As for which top programs he is looking forward to eventually talking to in the future? Lee has his eyes set on some pretty big fish:

"I'm looking forward to hearing from everybody, but I'm thinking about LSU maybe Georgia and Alabama, schools like that."

Full interview:

He saw action as a true freshman at Hillgrove High school this past season and is spending time this offseason developing an already advanced route running ability and working on "creating even more separation."

Lee is not the first top prospect to arise from the Hillgrove Hawks program. Names like Bradley Chubb, Kenyon Drake, Evan Ingram, and Myles Murphy line the walls of that program. However, the lesson that Lee says he's taken from watching his teammate — and seventh-ranked player in the country —Myles Murphy was simply, "the hard work does indeed pay off."

We will keep you posted on this name to remember in the future.

