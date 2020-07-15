4-Star offensive lineman TJ Ferguson is set to make his commitment on this Sunday, July 19th. Georgia is certainly fighting hard to keep the Peach County Trojan in state, but multiple sources shared with us yesterday that Alabama has made things very difficult for the Dawgs on the Ferguson front as of late. The Dawgs currently have two commits, each Georgia natives, on the offensive line in Micah Morris and Dylan Fairchild. Today, we take a look at where the attention turns for UGA if Ferguson ends up committing to the Crimson Tide.

The first and most obvious target on the offensive line is Amarius Mims. Between Mims moving up his announcement from October 14th to August 15th and sources sharing with us where the Dawgs feel they are at with Mims, Georgia appears to be in great shape here.

Mims is an unbelievable talent with several respected coaches and scouts having shared with Dawgs Daily on SI.com that the 6'7" 320 pounder from Bleckley County is just a genetic freak and a generational type prospect. The athleticism that Mims displays, combined with his size and his Georgia roots, makes him far and away the most highly coveted offensive line prospect in the class for the Dawgs.

Another name to keep an eye on is 4-Star prospect Noah Josey. At 6'5" 280 pounds, the offensive guard from Brentwood, Tennessee would be a very nice fit for the Dawgs and Matt Luke. Josey is well-coached in how to block on the inside zone run game, possesses nice footwork and uses his eyes well, knowing when to come off of combo blocks.

Noah Josey Highlights:

Josey also shows great capability in his reach blocking of defenders on outside run plays. He finishes off blocks well and plays with a healthy level of tenacity. Plenty athletic enough to pull on GAP scheme runs and also get out and lead in the screen game, Josey is a prospect that has all the tools to be a very solid and versatile player for a school the caliber of Georgia.

Also listed at offensive guard is fellow 4-Star Dietrick Pennington. Pennington is a multi-sport guy. He plays basketball and excels in field events in Track and Field. In fact, Pennington was one of three throwers named to the Boys Division II-A All-State team by sportswriters in the state of Tennessee in 2019. Yes, Pennington, like Josey, is also a Tennessee native, hailing from Cordova and attending Evangelical Christian School. Pennington is extremely quick off the ball on both the offensive and defensive lines. However, with his 6'5" 326-pound frame, Pennington could morph into a scary SEC offensive lineman with the benefit of a strength and conditioning program such as Georgia's.

Rayshaun Benny from Oak Park High School in Michigan is also worth noting. Oak Park is alma mater of current Georgia quarterback D'Wan Mathis and Benny has been recruited by Georgia since April of 2019. At 6'5" 275, I would not be surprised at all to see Matt Luke and Georgia become more involved in Benny's recruitment. Of course, a lot of the groundwork in the relationship between UGA and Benny was laid by Sam Pittman, but Matt Luke has proven himself more than capable of building his own connections with offensive line targets of Georgia's that existed before his tenure with the Dawgs began.

Kirby Smart has made it clear that he wants to bring in four to five monsters along the offensive front year in and year out. Micah Morris and Dylan Fairchild certainly fit into the trend of great offensive line hauls over the past several recruiting cycles. Amarius Mims would be a commitment for Georgia of titanic proportions both literally and figuratively. The remainder of the class has a level of uncertainty to it, but rest assured that Matt Luke and company have options and are building great relationships with prospects like Josey, Pennington, and Benny.

