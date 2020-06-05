DawgsDaily
Georgia Recruiting: Player Profile - Romello Brinson

Brooks Austin

Speed kills. It's a cliché as old as time in the football world, and for good reason. Romello Brinson embodies everything about the word speed and does so with a 6'2, 190-pound frame nonetheless. 

The Northwestern High school product out of Miami, Florida has already named a list of Top-5 schools. Miami, Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama, and Georgia all made the cut back in May of this year, and he's set to finalize his decision and make a commitment on June 13th. 

Dawgs Daily's recruiting analyst, Blayne Gilmer expressed to our readers earlier in the week that Brinson is the most coveted wideout in the 2021 class for Kirby and their offensive staff. Several recruits that we've spoken to have reiterated that speed is taking precedence over all else in the discussions they've had with the coaching staff, with Todd Monken referencing his successes with Desean Jackson in Tampa. 

Monken's offense is predicated off explosive plays down the field and that's only accomplished by having a burner like Jackson. In 2018, Jackson's final season in Tampa, he posted an average of 18.9 yards per reception which led the NFL. 

For comparison, in Romello Brinson's junior season at Northwestern he caught 43 passes for 834 yards. That's an average of 19.3 yards per catch, hence the attention he's garnered from Todd Monken and his staff. 

Though known for his top-end speed, what makes Brinson different is his prototypical frame. At 6'2 he can do all the things required of a big body target, with the added value of the ability to score from any spot on the field on any route due to his speed. 

Another thing that sets him apart from other speedsters is his ability to run with physicality after the catch. He has tremendous contact balance and can break tackles in traffic. 

He's played against some of the most elite competition available at the high school level as well, from IMG academy to the South Georgia powerhouse in Lowndes. Not to mention he's been apart of two consecutive state championships at Northwestern and will be a favorite to make a run for a third this fall. So, the transition to Power-5 football will be made relatively smoothly. 

There's not much to be cleaned up in his overall game either. Sure, the route running can always be improved upon, but even that is relatively clean for a receiver his age. 

At this point, Georgia and Miami seem to be the two strongest contenders in Brinson's Top-5 according to our very own Blayne Gilmer. However, merely a day after Romello Brinson announced he'd be making his commitment on June 13th, Miami received a commitment from fellow Florida wideout, Jacolby George out of Fort Lauderdale. 

Call it coincidence, or call it a planned occurrence. 

