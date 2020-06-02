The Dawg Walk: Weekly Notes on Georgia Recruiting

PEACH STATE BIG MAN DOMINANCE

The commitment of Dylan Fairchild continues Georgia's domination of elite talent in the Peach State. Also, it specifically sets into motion what Dawgs Daily believes, and has gathered from sources, will be a torrent run on premier offensive lineman from Georgia. As of now we are extremely confident that Amarius Mims and Terrence Ferguson will both end up in red and black. Of course this would be on top of the already committed Micah Morris from Camden County (GA).

***It's believed that Georgia will only take 4 offensive lineman this year, but if they take a 5th or if either Ferguson or Mims fall through, look for Noah Josey (Brentwood, TN) to be in the picture. Also, should Matt Luke and company want to pull the trigger, there is a flip from an ACC power of yesteryear waiting in the wings***

DEFENSIVE BACK PUSH

Georgia is pitching opportunity to talented secondary prospects. In the past week, I've had two recruits tell me that very, very high ranking members of the staff have communicated that Georgia is expecting to lose all five starters in the secondary after this season and maybe even a sixth defensive back. Of course some of those will be to graduation in the case of Richard LeCounte III, Mark Webb, and DJ Daniel, but Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell and Divaad Wilson could all be headed to the pros or elsewhere after the 2020 campaign."What a better situation to walk into?" was the question posed to one prominent defensive back prospect recently by one of Georgia's coaches.

Of course Georgia already has a defensive back commitment from Woodstock, Georgia native and safety David Daniel. Also, the Dawgs just made the final four for the nation's number one corner and Virginia Beach native Tony Grimes and being able to pair him with Kelee Ringo would go a long way to fortifying the secondary going forward. Admittedly, we here at Dawgs Daily believe that Georgia has work to do here and that North Carolina is the team to beat. However, Georgia does appear to be in great shape with several top defensive backs in 2021.

Here is a list of secondary targets that we feel Georgia is seriously contending for and also our prediction to date as to where they'll end up.

Player (Position) High School (Hometown) Current Dawgs Daily Prediction (Confidence %) Tony Grimes (Corner) Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, VA) North Carolina (65%) Nyland Green (Corner) Newton County (Covington, GA) Clemson (90%) Ga'Quincy McKinstry (Corner) Pinson Valley (Pinson, AL) Alabama (55%) James Williams (Safety) Western (Opa Locka, FL) Georgia (90%) Corey Collier (Safety) Miami Palmetto (Miami, FL) Florida (55%) Isaiah Johnson (Corner) Bluefield (Bluefield, WV) Georgia (45%) De'Jahn Warren (Corner) Lackawanna CC (Hyattsville, MD) Georgia (60%) Javon Bullard (Corner) Baldwin (Milledgeville, GA) Georgia (65%) Demarius McGhee (Corner) Pensacola Catholic (Pensacola, FL) Mississippi State (40%) Donovan McMillon (Safety) Peters Township (Canonsburg, PA) Florida (50%) Caleb Johnson (Corner) Georgia recruiting as DB Greenville (Greenville, TX) Alabama (65%)

A NEED FOR SPEED

After taking five wideouts last year, this position is not one that there is a tremendous need for Georgia in terms of quantity. However, the position is one that Georgia wants to add 2, possibly 3 very skilled, very fast receivers at. Speed is the common factor here. I've had multiple receiver targets tell me that the Georgia staff has made it clear that above all else they are trying to inject as much speed as possbile at the wideout position.

Georgia likes Deion Colzie, likes him a lot. He's an Athens guy and he very well could end up a Bulldog, but the most coveted wideout for Georgia in this class is Romello Brinson. The Miami native can absolutely fly and you can expect Cortez Hankton, Todd Monken, and company to be a steady presence here. I'd expect to see Brinson on a visit to Athens very soon after the on-campus visits resume. Multiple sources have communicated how enamored Georgia is with Brinson and it's easy to see why with the playmaking ability that he contains in his 6'2" 180-pound frame.

There is a group of talented wideouts that are all being considered for the 2nd, and potentially 3rd, wideout spot. Malcolm Johnson Jr., Marcus Burke, and Xavier Worthy are all young men that are extremely fast. If Brinson and Colzie are the 1a, then these three are the 1b. It's that close. Dawgs Daily believes that Georgia is in tremendous shape with world class speedster Malcolm Johnson Jr. The staff is fighting Florida tooth and nail for Burke and the relationship between Worthy, Hankton, and UGA is growing daily. Like Brinson, Worthy is a name that we are hearing a lot of buzz about how much his game is liked.

In our discussions with some of these guys, the name DeSean Jackson keeps coming up and how Todd Monken used him in his offense at Tampa Bay. Several of these guys have the foundation to grow into a playmaker and deep threat like Jackson and word is that Monken has been amazing on the Zoom calls with recruits. They love how he's articulated his offensive philosophy and how they'll potentially be used in it.

AN EXTRA BONE

A little extra note to throw in here. Landen King, a freak athlete who projects as a tight end, has de-committed from Texas. We have solid reason to believe that Georgia is still in contact and the 6'5" 210 pound Texan is someone the Dawgs could go to battle with presumed favorite Auburn for.

