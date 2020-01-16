Georgia Set to Host Several Top 2021 Recruits

The 2020 recruiting cycle's final dead period is officially coming to a close tonight and though Georgia's staff will be in heavy contact with a handful of recruits prior to February's national signing day - closing the deals with Broderick Jones and Sedrick Van Pran while potentially adding a few ancillary pieces to round things out - the 2020 class is pretty much done.

So, the Georgia staff has directed its attention to the 2021 recruiting class. A class that currently only has two commits in David Daniel and Jared Wilson. For comparison, Ohio State already has nine at this very early point in the cycle.

This weekend, Georgia will play host to several of the nation's top players in 2021, and most of them don't have very far to travel.

Brock Vandagriff:

The Bulldog Maven can confirm that Vandagriff will be in town this weekend for a visit. Of all the top talent that is set to visit, Brock has the least amount of travel time. Vandagriff is the nation's top-ranked "Pro-Style" quarterback and the 8th ranked player overall in the 2021 class out of Prince Avenue Christian school that resides a mere 14 miles from the Sanford Stadium steps.

Vandagriff was a commit to Oklahoma until January 1st when he announced that he would be opening his recruitment due to the realization that the distance from Bogart, Georgia to Norman, Oklahoma was just too far for he and his family's liking. It's been heavily reported that Georgia is firmly in the race for both Vandagriff and fellow 5-star, Caleb Williams. This choice between the two would be a difficult one, and with Joe Brady off to the NFL, it's one that Smart and his staff might have to make.

Amarius Mims:

Mims is a mountain of a man. At 6'7, 320 pounds, Mims is currently the #3 overall tackle in 2021 class and one of five 5-star tackles. He's already made his way to the classic city for a visit during the season, most recently the Texas A & M game, and Mims will be back in town this weekend. (First reported by Jeff Sentell of DawgNation)

Mims has long been linked to the Bulldogs, however as was the case with other recruits, the plot thickened with the departure of Sam Pittman to Arkansas. Now, LSU and Bama have seemed to gain some ground. This weekend will be a great chance for Matt Luke to build a strong relationship with the 5-star, something he's stressed the importance of during his recruitment.

Jordan Hancock:

We brought you an update on Hancock's recruitment earlier in the week and the North Gwinnett prospect has stated he will be in town this weekend as well. Despite being ranked the 24th cornerback in 2021 class, Hancock is deciding between top programs such as Georgia, Clemson, Alabama, and Ohio State. The only school that puts as many defensive backs in the NFL as those mentioned is LSU.

Hancock has elite ball skills and has shown versatility in the defensive backfield already in high school. Being able to play multiple positions in the back end has almost become a requirement for DB recruits at Georgia, and Hancock has it in spades.

Miles Campbell:

It's officially moving season for the 2021 recruiting class. Players like Miles Campbell who are just 3-stars will see their rankings skyrocket as offers and visits to some of the nation's top programs begin to roll in. Campbell is a 6'3, 225-pound tight end that has shown the ability to run solid routes.

Natural hands and a fluid athlete, Campbell hasn't exactly been asked to be a physical blocker just yet. He's more cut from the Evan Ingram cloth than he is the TJ Hockensen mold if you will.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.