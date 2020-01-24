Georgia Football: Closing Time for Top Commits in 2020 Recruiting Cycle

The University of Georgia recruiting class of 2020 is pretty much wrapped up as most of the work was done during the early national signing period. However, Georgia does has a bit of work to do with two of its top commits and will play host to a few more this weekend.

Broderick Jones and Sedrick Van Pran Granger will both be in town this weekend on their final official visits to the Classic City. Today, we take a look at the recruitments of both.

Broderick Jones

Jones just recently took a visit to Illinois of all places, a visit that comes as a bit of a shock to most in the recruiting world and a school that hasn't exactly been in the race for Jones as of late. Most of the chatter surrounding Jones has revolved around Georgia and Auburn, with Arkansas having a longshot due to Sam Pittman's departure from Athens.

SI's lead football recruiting expert, John Garcia Jr. told me on SEC Nightly that any "random visits" at this point are only good news for the school that currently possesses the commitment and that Georgia should feel comfortable about Jones signing with the Bulldogs come February.

Jones' recruitment in terms of visits really just got started due to his athletic regimen. After all, this is a guy that just got done playing high school hoops and just finished up his high school football career with a great week down in Orlando for the Under Armour All-American Game at the first of the year.

OC, Sedrick Van Pran

Sedrick Van Pran

Despite other targets and members of this 2020 UGA class potentially possessing more talent than SVP, I don't believe there's a more important piece of the puzzle in terms of character and integrity. Though Warren Easton is one of the more talented rosters in the state of Louisiana, it's no coincidence they've spent the last two seasons playing for a state title.

Leadership is invaluable in football, but especially at the center position, and Van Pran is as refined as a leader as a high school prospect can be. SVP was selected for the Horizon Award which is given to the Louisiana high school football player that displays outstanding citizenship, leadership, academic excellence and involvement at school and in the community.

SVP is set to take a visit this weekend and is expected to take a visit to Gainesville as well. Though, we are led to believe there's nothing to really sweat if you're a Georgia fan. Van Pran is merely doing his due diligence.

The two heralded commits will not be alone this weekend either, as current Georgia Signee, Tate Ratledge and Austin Blaske will be in town to help seal the deal with two of the nation's best.

Other Key Visits: DJ Lundy, Daijun Edwards, Nazir Stackhouse, Cameron Kinnie