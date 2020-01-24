BulldogMaven
Top Stories
News
Recruiting
Podcasts

Georgia Football: Closing Time for Top Commits in 2020 Recruiting Cycle

Brooks Austin

The University of Georgia recruiting class of 2020 is pretty much wrapped up as most of the work was done during the early national signing period. However, Georgia does has a bit of work to do with two of its top commits and will play host to a few more this weekend. 

Broderick Jones and Sedrick Van Pran Granger will both be in town this weekend on their final official visits to the Classic City. Today, we take a look at the recruitments of both.

Broderick Jones

Jones just recently took a visit to Illinois of all places, a visit that comes as a bit of a shock to most in the recruiting world and a school that hasn't exactly been in the race for Jones as of late. Most of the chatter surrounding Jones has revolved around Georgia and Auburn, with Arkansas having a longshot due to Sam Pittman's departure from Athens. 

SI's lead football recruiting expert, John Garcia Jr. told me on SEC Nightly that any "random visits" at this point are only good news for the school that currently possesses the commitment and that Georgia should feel comfortable about Jones signing with the Bulldogs come February. 

Jones' recruitment in terms of visits really just got started due to his athletic regimen. After all, this is a guy that just got done playing high school hoops and just finished up his high school football career with a great week down in Orlando for the Under Armour All-American Game at the first of the year. 

IMG-0100
OC, Sedrick Van Pran

Sedrick Van Pran

Despite other targets and members of this 2020 UGA class potentially possessing more talent than SVP, I don't believe there's a more important piece of the puzzle in terms of character and integrity. Though Warren Easton is one of the more talented rosters in the state of Louisiana, it's no coincidence they've spent the last two seasons playing for a state title. 

Leadership is invaluable in football, but especially at the center position, and Van Pran is as refined as a leader as a high school prospect can be. SVP was selected for the Horizon Award which is given to the Louisiana high school football player that displays outstanding citizenship, leadership, academic excellence and involvement at school and in the community. 

SVP is set to take a visit this weekend and is expected to take a visit to Gainesville as well. Though, we are led to believe there's nothing to really sweat if you're a Georgia fan. Van Pran is merely doing his due diligence. 

The two heralded commits will not be alone this weekend either, as current Georgia Signee, Tate Ratledge and Austin Blaske will be in town to help seal the deal with two of the nation's best. 

Other Key Visits: DJ Lundy, Daijun Edwards, Nazir Stackhouse, Cameron Kinnie

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia 2020 Recruiting: Bulldogs Dominant in Newest ESPN 300 Rankings

Jalen Carter's talents have been realized in the recruiting industry. The now 5-Star defensive tackle is just one of 16 future Georgia Bulldogs in the latest ESPN 300.

Blayne Gilmer

by

Greensmoke

Kamar Wilcoxson: 2021 Florida Commit Talks SEC and Visit to Georgia

Kamar Wilcoxson committed to Florida when he was 15 years old. Now, with a recent offer from Georgia and a visit in the rearview, things could change.

Blayne Gilmer

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: Is Kirby Smart Changing His Recruiting Strategy for 2021?

Since taking over as head coach for Georgia, Kirby Smart has had recruiting classes filled with 4 and 5-stars. Is his strategy for 2021 changing?

Brooks Austin

by

mattyj49

Ladd McConkey Shares About His Recruitment and Relationship with Georgia

Coming off a whirlwind week in his recruitment, 3-Star Athlete Ladd McConkey gives some insight into his recruitment and his budding relationship with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Blayne Gilmer

by

mattyj49

Familiar Faces in New Places, A Welcome Back to the SEC.

The SEC offseason hasn't been short of changes. There are several familiar faces in new places around the league. Today, we take a look at each coach's new role.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: What Offensive Changes Mean for the Bulldog Defense

The Georgia football offensive coaching staff has seen some changes with the hiring of Todd Monken and more, so what's it mean for the Bulldog Defense?

Brooks Austin

by

ReemH

Georgia 2020 Depth Chart Preview: Inside Receivers

Georgia has several inside receivers that can be dynamic in 2020. The slot receivers for the Dawgs could have a banner year in the Todd Monken's system.

Blayne Gilmer

Preview: Georgia gets 2nd chance at #15 Kentucky

Georgia faces #15 Kentucky inside Rupp Arena at 7:00 PM EST. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Brent Wilson

Brock Vandagriff Commits to Georgia

Brock Vandagriff recently de-committed from Oklahoma. Now, Vandagriff commits to the University of Georgia, roughly 14 miles from home town.

Blayne Gilmer

DJ Lundy Discusses His Recruitment and His Relationship with Georgia

DJ Lundy is listed as an Athlete and for good reason. The 6'0" 225 pound Ocilla, Georgia native makes plays all over the field on both sides of the ball and it's caught Georgia's eye.

Blayne Gilmer