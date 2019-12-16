2020 Recruiting: Sedrick Van Pran-Granger Talks Recent In-Home Visit

Prior to Devin Willock's announcement late last night, it had been 121 days since a recruit committed to Georgia for the class of 2020. That was the #1 center in the country (per Rivals), Sedrick Van Pran-Granger.

When he committed to Georgia, he told the Bulldog Maven that the coaching staff - particularly Coach Pittman - along with the education factor played a huge role in his decision.

"I love Kirby Smart, he coaches for his players. I love coach Pittman, he's the best in the country. Georgia is also one of the highest public universities for education." - Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

The education factor is still there; The University of Georgia was dubbed as the 13th ranked public university by U.S. News & World Report. That stat means a lot for a future graphic design major.

Sam Pittman obviously is not.

When news broke that Pittman would be the next head coach at Arkansas, many began to speculate that Van Pran-Granger would back away from his commitment. But at the time, he wasn't worried about that. His only focus was helping the Warren Easton Eagles in the state playoffs.

Though, amidst the chaos of preparing for a state championship game, Kirby Smart and new offensive line coach, Matt Luke made sure to drop by and talk to him.

Coach Luke dropped in first and spent some time with Van Pran-Granger. One thing Luke mentioned to him was his relationship with former Georgia center, David Andrews. Many other former NFL players have also voiced their approval towards Georgia's new offensive line coach.

"I feel really good about coach Luke. He is a great guy." - Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

Coach Kirby Smart also made sure to visit Van Pran-Granger during his school day and reaffirm his outlook for Van Pran-Granger.

"He came to my school, and he was just telling me he wants me to become a leader on the team."- Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

Coach Smart has eyes set on the epitome of leadership with Van Pran-Granger, if he can hold on to his commitment. Following the state championship game on Saturday, he was awarded for his "Outstanding citizenship, leadership, academic excellence and involvement at school and in the community".

Van Pran-Granger may still take a look at other programs, which is respectable. He doesn't know of other visits at this time, but he will certainly visit Georgia soon. That alone is a good sign for Bulldog fans.