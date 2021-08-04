BREAKING: Griffin Scroggs Makes College Decision

After announcing his decommitment from Georgia Tech, Griffin Scroggs has already found him a new home after being on the open market, following his decision to reopen his recruitment.

The Grayson High School product is rated as a three-star by 247Sports composite. Scroggs is the 51st interior offensive lineman and 91st in the state of Georgia.

The Peach State product received his Georgia offer on June 9th before committing to Georgia Tech after two visits in June to Georgia’s biggest in-state rival. Now the interior lineman has flipped his pledge from one Peach State school to another as the University of Georgia picked up the commitment from the three-star interior lineman, he announced live with Dawgs Daily's Brooks Austin.

Scroggs is just the first offensive lineman to announce their commitment to the Bulldogs in the 2022 class. Georgia's interest in the Grayson product grew throughout the month of June and concluded in his pledge to the Dawgs 2022 recruiting class.

Current Commits

QB Gunner Stockton

RB Branson Robinson

RB Jordan James

WR De'Nylon Morrissette

WR Dillon Bell

DL Tyre West

EDGE Darris Smith

LB Jalon Walker

LB CJ Washington

CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew

S JaCorey Thomas

S Malaki Starks

P Brett Thorson

