BREAKING: Griffin Scroggs Makes College Decision

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

JUST IN: Griffin Scroggs Makes College Decision

Former Georgia Tech commit Griffin Scroggs has made his college decision.
Author:
Publish date:

After announcing his decommitment from Georgia Tech, Griffin Scroggs has already found him a new home after being on the open market, following his decision to reopen his recruitment. 

The Grayson High School product is rated as a three-star by 247Sports composite. Scroggs is the 51st interior offensive lineman and 91st in the state of Georgia.

The Peach State product received his Georgia offer on June 9th before committing to Georgia Tech after two visits in June to Georgia’s biggest in-state rival. Now the interior lineman has flipped his pledge from one Peach State school to another as the University of Georgia picked up the commitment from the three-star interior lineman, he announced live with Dawgs Daily's Brooks Austin. 

Scroggs is just the first offensive lineman to announce their commitment to the Bulldogs in the 2022 class. Georgia's interest in the Grayson product grew throughout the month of June and concluded in his pledge to the Dawgs 2022 recruiting class. 

Current Commits

  • QB Gunner Stockton
  • RB Branson Robinson
  • RB Jordan James
  • WR De'Nylon Morrissette
  • WR Dillon Bell
  • DL Tyre West
  • EDGE Darris Smith
  • LB Jalon Walker
  • LB CJ Washington
  • CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew
  • S JaCorey Thomas
  • S Malaki Starks
  • P Brett Thorson

You May Also Like

Kirby Smart Updates Status of Dominick Blaylock

WATCH: Kirby Smart SEC Media Day Press Conference

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

IMG_4700
Recruiting

WATCH: Griffin Scroggs Explains Why He Chose Georgia

29315A2F-6A09-4841-9D61-D2A0A8FBA171
Recruiting

BREAKING: Griffin Scroggs Makes College Decision

36C1433D-3D36-484A-8AD7-83969BBA771C
News

Neeo Avery Committing Friday, What You Need to Know

USATSI_13503521
News

Did Clemson and Florida State Reach out to the SEC?

6DF00D9B-5771-43B3-94D2-8B72244BF8FD
Recruiting

What Does Dillon Bell Bring to Georgia?

01AEA839-D3DC-4400-A970-305D72BDD661
Recruiting

BREAKING: Dillon Bell Makes College Decision

05373B5B-E57E-4304-8586-25F92446E2DF
Recruiting

Weekend in Review: UGA Finishes Summer Recruiting Period Strong

CC74C591-6CB9-4474-9E27-C51558332083
Recruiting

BREAKING: Griffin Scroggs Decommits from Georgia Tech, What it Means for UGA