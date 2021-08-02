BREAKING: Griffin Scroggs Decommits from Georgia Tech, What it Means for UGA

An in-state offensive lineman is back on the market for Georgia following a decommitment from Georgia Tech.

Griffin Scroggs, out of Loganville, Georgia, formerly committed to Georgia Tech, has announced via Twitter that he will be reopening his recruitment and decommitting from the Yellow Jackets.

The Grayson High School product is rated as a three-star by 247Sports composite. Scroggs is the 51st interior offensive lineman and 91st in the state of Georgia.

The Peach State product received his Georgia offer on June 9th before committing to Georgia Tech after two visits in June to Georgia’s biggest in-state rival.

Now with the interior lineman back on the market, Georgia and Tennessee are expected to push hard for the three-star linemen as they are two of the only SEC offers, with Georgia being a strong favorite

Sources have indicated Scroggs won’t be on the market long.

