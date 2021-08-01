BREAKING: Jahiem Singletary Decommits, What it Means For UGA

Cornerback Jaheim Singletary, an Ohio State commit for the better part of seven months announced today on social media that he would be de-committing

One of the nation's top defensive backs in the 2022 recruiting cycle is back on the board. Cornerback Jaheim Singletary, an Ohio State commit for the better part of seven months announced today on social media that he would be de-committing from the Buckeyes and opening up his recruitment.

Singletary has been on Georgia's campus this summer already, visiting Athens back in mid-June and according to sources, the Bulldogs have been actively recruiting the Florida prospect.

Once committed to the Gators, then the Buckeyes, Singletary is a special prospect, to say the least. Here is what the SI All-American staff had to say about the nation's No. 2 overall cornerback prospect.

The only other corner under consideration for the top spot at this stage, the Floridian's case is just as a strong. Singletary has been an alpha corner prospect since his freshman year in the Jacksonville metro, with success there and on offense at wide receiver. But the elite length, muscular build and true ball skills are tailor-made for the modern secondary, where he can win with technique off the ball and certainly at the line of scrimmage. The future Buckeye is confident in his game, flashes better makeup speed than his size would suggest, yet he plays with the leverage discipline of a college veteran. Few cornerbacks at his size remain at the position at the next level, but we would be surprised if Singletary became another in that bunch -- he is simply special.

It appears Georgia and Miami are going to be the two teams heavily involved with this recruitment process moving forward. Singletary has been to the Miami campus several times since recruiting visits have opened back up.

