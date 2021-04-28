Jahmile Addae Making Waves on Recruiting Trail Already

Georgia's defensive back coach Jahmile Addae is on the recruiting trail getting to work for the Bulldogs. Offering several talented young corners on Tuesday.

Georgia has seen top assistants picked from its staff every season under head coach Kirby Smart. It's something that the program has come to expect at this point. Not much was different this off-season as former defensive back coach Charlton Warren took the defensive coordinating position at Indiana.

Smart replaced Warren with one of the top up-and-coming young defensive minds in college football, as former West Virginia defensive back coach Jahmile Addae was brought on to replace Warren.

Addae secured the commitment from one of the nation's top players in Malaki Starks, and he's been extremely active on the recruiting trail as of late.

In a 24-hour timespan, Addae has offered four of the nation's top prospects in the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes.

2023 Targets

CB, Dallas Young - Gardendale, Alabama

At 6'1, 180 pounds as a soon-to-be junior in high school, it's clear that despite a regime change at the defensive back position, Addae is not changing the physical profile of what a Georgia cornerback looks like.

Young has tremendous recovery speed and plays in one of the most heavily contested high school regions in Alabama. He's tested at this point in his high school career and is a smooth athlete. He plays in perfect phase at all times, and when asked, can become physical at the line of scrimmage.

CB, Jordan Matthews - Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Now, Louisiana has been Cortez Hankton's recruiting territory since he's arrived at Georgia, but Addae signed off on this 6'2, 175-pound corner on Tuesday. Mississippi State, TAMU, and Florida State are among some of the Power 5 programs that have gotten in on this recruitment early.

Matthews pairs a Power 5 frame with elite ball skills at the corner position, excelling at high pointing the football and coming turning opponents over.

CB, Marcus Washington Jr - Augusta, Georgia

If the name Marcus Washington sounds familiar to Georgia fans, it's because he played at the University of Georgia from 2005 to 2009, and now his son is one of the hottest young cornerback prospects in the peach state in 2023. At 6'0, 170 pounds, Washington Jr has been clocked in the 4.4's several times this spring during the camp circuit.

2024 Targets

ATH, Jaylen Mbakwe - Pinson, Alabama

I first saw Mbakwe at the DexPreps camp back in February of 2019. He was just an 8th grader at that point in time, but he was easily one of the most physically impressive athletes at the camp. Mbakwe started as a freshman this season at Clay-Chalkville high in Pinson, Alabama.

Georgia is in on this one extremely early, being Mbakwe's first collegiate offer. He's an elite athlete, playing multiple positions including quarterback, and is a verified 10.90 100-meter runner as a freshman in high school.

You May Also Like

Spring Position Review: Inside Linebacker

Latest on Potential Departure of Dan Lanning to Kansas

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.