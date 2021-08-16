BREAKING: Jake Pope Makes College Decision

Sports Illustrated home
Jake Pope Makes Decision

Buford's starting safety Jake Pope has announced his college decision.
Jake Pope, a three-star safety according to 247Sports, is currently ranked as the 25th safety overall, making him 383 nationally. Pope entered today with a top-five of Alabama, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Georgia. 

The Buford product announced today that he would be committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide. 

So what does Pope bring to Alabama? 

During a tape breakdown, SI Dawgs Daily's Brooks Austin raved about the ball skills of the rising senior along with his eye-popping speed that is "a legit 4.40-second runner in the 40-yard dash and can run near a 4.00 short shuttle." His short-area quickness and great ball skills make Austin believe that he will translate into a center-field safety at the next level but could also play receiver.

At Buford, Pope plays all over the field. Moonlighting as both a safety, wide receiver, punt, and kick returner as well. He's a dynamic athlete with beyond explosive measurables. 

Here's a look at Pope's Junior season highlights. 

It was thought that heading into June, the Bulldogs felt good about their chances with Jake Pope, he visited Athens several times including taking his first official visit to Georgia. He was being recruited as a safety according to sources and the coaching staff was smitten with his potential. 

