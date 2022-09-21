Skip to main content

Jalen Hale Makes His College Decision

One of UGAs top WR targets has come off the board as Texas star wide receiver Jalen Hale has made his college decision.

Jalen Hale, a 4-star receiver out of Longview (TX) is off the board. Georgia, Texas, Alabama, and Texas A&M were the finalists, with Hale ultimately committing to Alabama.

According to the 247 Composite Recruiting Rankings, Hale is the 9th best receiver in the nation and the 51st best player nationally. Along with the aforementioned schools, Hale has received offers from schools like Florida, Michigan, Arkansas, LSU, and numerous others.

For Georgia fans, keep an eye on 4-star WR Tyler Williams out of Lakeland (FL). He is expected to make his college decision on the 27th, and UGA is one of the main factors.

Georgia Football 2023 Commitments

  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Raymond Cottrell, WR
  • Bo Hughley, OL
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Gabriel Harris, OLB
  • Joshua Miller, OL
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Peyton Woodring, PK
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Joenel Aguero, DB
  • Kelton Smith, OL
  • Yazeed Haynes, WR
  • Peyton Woodring, K
Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

