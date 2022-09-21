Jalen Hale Makes His College Decision

Jalen Hale, a 4-star receiver out of Longview (TX) is off the board. Georgia, Texas, Alabama, and Texas A&M were the finalists, with Hale ultimately committing to Alabama.

According to the 247 Composite Recruiting Rankings, Hale is the 9th best receiver in the nation and the 51st best player nationally. Along with the aforementioned schools, Hale has received offers from schools like Florida, Michigan, Arkansas, LSU, and numerous others.

For Georgia fans, keep an eye on 4-star WR Tyler Williams out of Lakeland (FL). He is expected to make his college decision on the 27th, and UGA is one of the main factors.

