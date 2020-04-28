BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

James Blackstrain, 4 Star Receiver, Discusses His Recruitment By Georgia Football

BGilmer18

Everybody is clamoring for football, at all levels to return. The NFL Draft broke rating records simply because America is starved for some kind of live spectacle involving sports. Arguably, nobody is more anxious for the return of football than James Blackstrain. The 4-Star receiver missed his junior season due to injury and undoubtedly is chomping at the bit to suit back up as soon as possible. 

Back in October on 2019, Blackstrain put out a Top 10. The University of Georgia was among the group, along with LSU, Florida, Vanderbilt, Nebraska, Florida State, North Carolina, Syracuse, USF, and Louisville. Since that time, other major programs, such as Southern Cal, Penn State and Mississippi State, have offered the Cocoa, Florida native and the recruitment of Blackstrain continues to remain open and gain momentum.

In terms of the relationship with Georgia, things have been up and down. James Coley was the Offensive Coordinator during the bulk of Blackstrain's relationship with the Dawgs and former Special Teams Coordinator Scott Fountain, now at Arkansas, was the coach that actually offered Blackstrain. But since then, obviously, the Bulldog coaching staff has undergone a transformation. However, the relationship with Cortez Hankton has remained a constant for Blackstrain and UGA. In a recent conversation with Blackstrain, he said of Hankton, "Coach Hankton is a good guy and good coach. We talk a lot about X's & O's, about the game and also just getting to know one another."

The hirings of Scott Cochran and Todd Monken by Georgia were also impressive for Blackstrain. "Coach Cochran is great. He has a standard that he works to and wants others to as well. He says great things happen with great effort and encourages guys to be a better man every day" said Blackstrain of UGA's new Special Teams Coordinator. On Todd Monken, Blackstrain was impressed with Monken's background and said, "a new offense and a new play-caller like that can make a big impact. Mostly Coach Hankton has talked to me about how the new offense would be implemented and how I would be used."

Admittedly, Georgia has some work to do here. A lot will depend on visits and how those shake out once the moratorium on on-campus recruiting ends. North Carolina, Southern Cal, Florida State, and Penn State are all schools that are high on the list for Blackstrain at the moment. While the choices could get narrowed down relatively soon, I expect this recruitment to last on into the fall. Most importantly though, everyone is looking forward to seeing Blackstrain and all high school prospects get back to playing the game sooner rather than later.

2️⃣ year mix (class of 2021)

2️⃣ year mix (class of 2021)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Football Breakout Players for 2020: No. 6 — Travon Walker

A positionally versatile football player, Travon Walker is set to have a great sophomore campaign in 2020 for Georgia. He cracks our list at No. 6.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Way too Early 2021 NFL Mock Draft - Three Georgia Football Players in 1st round

With the 2020 NFL Draft having commenced, the NFL Mock Drafting world to set their eyes on the 2021 crop. Three Georgia players make first round.

Brooks Austin

by

ReemH

4 Star Receiver JJ Jones Discusses Todd Monken And Georgia Football

JJ Jones continues to climb up the recruiting rankings. Jones has a good relationship with Georgia football and is intrigued by Todd Monken's background.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Kamar Wilcoxson Commits to Tennessee Volunteers

Kamar Wilcoxson, an Atlanta native who was once committed to the Florida Gators, now has committed to the University of Tennessee

BGilmer18

2020 Georgia Bulldogs NFL Draft Open Thread | Live Blog

As the 2020 NFL Draft is set to kick off tonight, tune in for live updates and commentary from our team here at The Bulldog Maven's Live Blog.

Brooks Austin

by

SI Draft Tracker

Moliki Matavao Drops His Top 6, Including Georgia Football

Moliki Matavao, the fourth-ranked tight end in the country and number one player in the state of Nevada, places Georgia Football in his Top 6.

BGilmer18

by

brent.wilson

2020 NFL Draft Review: Georgia Football Edition

The 2020 NFL Draft has come to a close with a record tying 7 former Georgia player selected. We take a look at each's fit and the UDFA signings.

Brooks Austin

Former George Mason guard, Justin Kier commits to Georgia Basketball

Former George Mason guard, Justin Kier has committed to Georgia Basketball

Brent Wilson

Former Georgia Bulldog DL, Tyler Clark signed by the Cincinnati Bengals

Former Georgia Bulldog DL, Tyler Clark has been selected by the _ with the _ pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Brent Wilson

Former Georgia Football QB, Jake Fromm Drafted by the Buffalo Bills

Former Georgia quarterback, Jake Fromm has been selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Chris Allen

by

Bostonfan1967