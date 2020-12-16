Jared Wilson Signs Letter of Intent to Play for Georgia

Jared Wilson committed to the University of Georgia not once but twice, and on early national signing day, Wilson signed his letter of intent.

The year of 2020 has been an impactful year in so many ways. In recruiting, the restrictions in response to COVID-19 have provided copious de-commitments and re-commitments.

Offensive guard Jared Wilson is just one example. He was one of the first to commit to Georgia in the class of 2021, only to back off that pledge, seek out other suitors and ultimately rejoin the class after fielding other offers. He played tackle in high school, but will likely make the transition inside on the next level.

Here's what our SI All-American staff had to say about Wilson:

SI All-American

Prospect: Jared Wilson

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 325 pounds

Position: Offensive Guard

School: Clemmons (N.C.) West Forsyth

Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: Mirror adequate height and weight of the current ACC guard. If anything he will need to trim in the midsection and potentially some in the lower half.

Athleticism: Athletic enough to play tackle in high school, but will need to make the move inside on the next level. He’s got great hips in the run game and keeps his head out with a great hand shock. Extremely heavy-handed; when he punches, players move.

Instincts: Identifies blitz really well out on the edge, pointing out oncoming blitzers in space for his quarterback to be aware of. There’s an obvious level of awareness on the field. He seems to anticipate really well and plays through the echo of the whistle.

Polish: He has an extremely athletic skip pull; apart from that he is an average tackle athletically and a supreme talent athletically at the guard position on the next level. He seems to play a bit high, but it’s likely due to playing out on the edge.

Bottom Line: Wilson is a mauler and brawler on the inside in college. He’s going to be able to move three techniques off the point from the day he steps into college, but will likely need to undergo an adjustment period in the passing game with the speed of the next level.

Player Comparison: Kelechi Osemele, Kansas City Chiefs

