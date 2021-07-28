Jayden Gibson Headed to Athens

Georgia began actively recruiting the class of 2022 receiver recently and has now managed to get him on campus for a visit.

After an impressive showing at The Opening in California, class of 2022 wide receiver Jayden Gibson burst onto Georgia's radar. The Bulldogs offered the wide receiver shortly after his breakout performance alongside some of the best high school talents in the country.

Georgia lost out on Peach State product Kojo Antwi earlier in July to Ohio State and had to turn their attention to other targets at the position as they look to bring in another receiver or two to join currently committed DeNylon Morrissette.

The Winter Garden, Florida native is one of those targets for the Bulldogs currently. However, after entering Gibson's recruitment relatively late into the process, they seem primed to battle it out and make up for lost ground.

At 6-foot-5, 185 pounds, many see Gibson as a potential X-receiver at the college level. He showed off his impressive catch radius and insane hands as he caught nearly everything thrown his way in California.

Shortly thereafter, Gibson listed a top eight of Georgia, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Auburn, Tennessee, and South Carolina. With Georgia and Florida being the two schools to get to host the receiver over the upcoming weekend.

You May Also Like

Kirby Smart Updates Status of Dominick Blaylock

WATCH: Kirby Smart SEC Media Day Press Conference

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI