JC Latham: A Pro Mentality and A Big Target for Georgia Football

At 6'6" 310 pounds, and having already been named an Under Armour All-American, it's obvious that JC Latham is one of the most sought after recruits in the country. With excellent feet and a knack for violently finishing off blocks, there are Power-5 programs waiting in line for the opportunity to pitch their school to this future college standout.

Attending IMG Academy, JC Latham feels very prepared for football at the next level. The unique perspective that the 4-Star offensive tackle, originally from Waukesha, Wisconsin, has gained through his experience at IMG allows him to look at the recruiting process in a very "no-nonsense" type of way.

When asked about how IMG has prepared him for the next level and what he's looking for going forward in his recruitment, Latham gave detailed and thought out responses.

"There are some players that are scared of competition, players that are home sleeping in their own bed. Me, I've always moved around because I wanted the competition. When it's time to go to college, I think I'm going to be ready for it because, at IMG, I'm going up against the best competition I can day in and day out and then also around the country in games. I'm used to the schedule, I have time management skills. IMG helps you to grow up and mature and how to handle yourself without something like your parents catering to you all the time. So going into college I feel I'll be ahead of the game." - JC Latham on IMG Academy

"I want a school that has coaches that will have a good relationship with my family, and obviously a good relationship with me as well. I want to have a coach that knows what he's talking about, knows the game. I want a coach that knows players in the NFL, maybe played in the NFL, knows what it takes to get to the NFL and thrive in the NFL. On top of that, (one that knows) off the field and life as well. Once football is said and done you have to have skills and a plan so you're not broke by the time you're 40." - JC Latham on important factors in recruiting going forward

Georgia is recruiting Latham very hard. JC said he was on the phone with Coach Kirby Smart on Tuesday, March 3rd and that they had a great conversation. Todd Monken, Matt Luke, and even Dan Lanning have all been in contact with the 4-Star who currently resides at the powerhouse high school program in Bradenton, Florida. Latham indicated that he and Matt Luke have been texting a lot and that they had a good phone call which lead to his call with Coach Smart.

With Latham being focused on finding a school that can help develop him into a professional player one day, it is not lost on him that Georgia had Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson in the NFL Combine this year. One of JC's current coaches actually coached Wilson in high school and as Latham put it, "Come on, it's Andrew Thomas. Everybody knows about that guy and the talent he is."

Latham already has official visits lined up for LSU and Ohio State, two schools that produce plenty of pro talent in their own right. However, coming off the phone conversation with Coach Kirby Smart, Latham feels the need to learn more about the University of Georgia. He indicated that several coaches at IMG have a good relationship with Georgia and connections to current players there as well.

When asked about his developing relationship with Georgia, Latham said, "I'm definitely trying to get up there (for a visit). I've been talking to my Dad about it. I'm also talking to their (Georgia's) coaches about when would be the best day."

OT, JC Latham

The hiring of Scott Cochran by Georgia got Latham's attention as well. "I definitely noticed it. It's going to help Georgia out a lot. Alabama is one of the best programs every single year. Cochran had a lot to do with that. I feel like it could give Georgia an edge over Alabama, but then again you have to just wait and see. Alabama could still remain a playoff team and Georgia still has to get there."

There are many factors that go into a high profile recruitment such as Latham's. Being at IMG Academy, he has teammates who are going through it with him including UGA targets Lovasea Carroll, Agiye Hall, and others. All of these players have not only college but also, pro aspirations. Latham has indicated that he's going to research what schools have put lineman in the NFL, how successful those linemen have been in the league, and how their lives have been after football.

According to JC, he'll get his research done rather quickly. He plans to commit at the end of April, but he'll continue to keep his recruitment going even after the commitment. Latham plans on being an early enrollee and wants to have most everything 100 percent wrapped up and decided by Thanksgiving break so he can enjoy the holidays and the early signing period without a lot of stress.

Whoever ends up with JC Latham on their roster is going to get an extremely athletic tackle with a mentality beyond his years.

