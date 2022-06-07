Skip to main content

Jordan Davis's Success Continues to Influence Georgia

Following the successful career of Jordan Davis, Georgia has shifted its strategy on the type of players they are recruiting along the defensive line.

Jordan Davis headlined the 2021 Georgia Bulldogs defensive line with his mountainous stature and freakish athleticism. Davis led one of the most dominant defenses in college football. Some would say they were the most dominant defenses of all time. 

The great success of a player like Jordan Davis continues to shape how Georgia recruits defensive linemen. They look for players who have the size and technique to take on multiple offensive linemen at once and the speed to make plays in the backfield. Gone are the days of wanting players with size for the sake of it, the Bulldogs want athletes all over the field, even in the trenches.

Extend this theory of extraordinarily large humans doing insanely athletic feats to the No. 1 overall draft pick in Travon Walker, and you can see why large athletes are looking at the potential for development in Athens. 

As rare as a player like Davis might seem, several players in the 2023 class fit this exact build.

Sydir Mitchell 

A four-star defensive tackle out of New Jersey offers both size and agility. Mitchell is a downright scary player when you turn on his tape. The 6-foot-5, 335-pounder makes plays that should be physically impossible. Despite facing double-teams consistently, Mitchell presses on to wreak havoc in the backfield. If Georgia could go up into the northeast and steal Mitchell, the Bulldogs would continue to reap the benefits of size and athleticism.

Jamaal Jarrett

Most Georgia fans already know about the North Carolina product, Jamaal Jarrett. Out of Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina, Jarrett is drawing plenty of comparisons to Jordan Davis. It's not hard to see why, at 6-foot-6 and well over 340-pounds, Jarrett already brings a similar stature to the former North Carolina native Davis. 

The strategy is clear for Georgia going forward; no longer are they looking for a Jordan Davis-type player every three years; they want to take at least one each year. 

Vic Burley

Arguably the highest-rated player on Georgia's board inside is five-star defensive lineman Vic Burley. The Warner Robins product fits the bill. He boasts the unique combination of size and athleticism Georgia desires for a defensive lineman. In addition, Burley provides versatility with an ability to play multiple positions across the line, something that is becoming a growing need for some of the top programs.

