Jordan Hancock Commits To Clemson

Brooks Austin

4-Star cornerback Jordan Hancock is one of the more highly touted players from the state of Georgia in the 2021 class. Though he was a top target for Georgia in the class, Jordan Hancock announced today, he's committed to Clemson. 

Hancock chose Clemson over programs like Georgia and Ohio State. 

Georgia still stands on solid ground with fellow North Gwinnett star, Barrett Carter, however, one has to wonder if Hancock will now spend the remainder of his time around Carter tempting him to join him at Clemson. 

After all, when both Carter and Hancock committed to the Addidas All-American game, I asked Carter if that would be the last time he and Hancock would don the same uniform he hinted that they would like to play together in college. 

However, Carter and Hancock's positioning at Georgia would have been much different. Georgia is still going to be loaded down at the cornerback position by time Hancock enrolls in 2021. Georgia went all out in the 2020 class in terms of defensive backs. Which could be part of the reason the Dawgs lost out on the in-state talent. 

Whereas in 2021, Georgia will absolutely need a linebacker like Barett Carter. 

As for the kind of prospect Dabo Swinney and Brent Venables are getting in Jordan Hancock? He's simply one of the best cover corners in the 2021 class. He will have the versatility to play in the traditional corner spot and as a nickel corner in the slot, if need be. 

It's certainly not the end of the world for Georgia however. They have a great shot at landing the nation's top corner, Tony Grimes. 

