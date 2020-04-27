Kamar Wilcoxson Commits to Tennessee Volunteers

One of the top defensive back targets in the 2021 recruiting class, and Georgia native, Kamar Wilcoxson has committed to the University of Tennessee.

Wilcoxson committed to Florida when he was just 15 years old. Wilcoxson once played for Stephenson High School in Stone Mountain, Georgia but now attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. While at Stephenson, Charleton Warren was the first coach to establish a relationship with the 4-Star prospect. Warren was the defensive back coach for the Gators and built a tremendous rapport with the young and talented player.

The relationship between Wilcoxson and Florida remained intact for a good while even after Warren left for the University of Georgia. However, signs of trouble for the Gators surfaced in April of 2019 and Wilcoxson decommitted from Florida for the first time. Yes, the first time. Dan Mullen and his staff would reconcile with the 13th ranked safety in the country in July of the same year. Finally, the ties were severed for good on March 26th of 2020.

Georgia was thought to be in relatively good shape to land Wilcoxson due to his strong bond with now Dawg Defensive Back Coach Charlton Warren as mentioned earlier. Rocky Top has won out on this commitment, however. Wilcoxson is the second big-time recruit to commit to UT in consecutive days as 5-Star defensive end Dylan Brooks announced his allegiance to the Volunteers yesterday.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.