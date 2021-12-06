JUST IN: Keon Sabb Decommits From Clemson

Another top target for Georgia is back on the market following the announcement of Keon Sabb's decommitment from the University of Clemson. The news from Sabb comes just hours after Oklahoma hired Brent Venables to replace Lincoln Riley as head coach.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound prospect out of IMG Academy had top schools of Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, and Texas A&M, with LSU being the only school that the defensive back did not take a visit to in June during the NCAA's reopening of the visit period, before announcing his decision to commit to the Tigers.

247Sports ranks Sabb as the 19th overall prospect in the nation, which places him ninth in the state of Florida and sixth overall as an athlete. Sabb is one of many top defensive backs in the 2022 class from the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. IMG is also producing five-star safety Kamari Wilson and four-star cornerback Daylen Everette. All three blue-chip prospects in the 2022 class, two of which are still on the market and being heavily pursued by Georgia.

Georgia's recruiting class looks much different than it did when Sabb committed to Clemson over the summer, as the Bulldogs have already landed top cornerback prospects Jaheim Singletary, Julian Humphrey, in addition to the longstanding commitment of Marquis Groves-Killebrew.

Even with the current commitments in the class at cornerback, the thin depth in the secondary is an area in need of addressing this offseason as Georgia could lose two more starting cornerbacks this offseason. Sabb will undoubtedly be atop of that list of prospects to pursue.

