LJ Johnson: A Talented Texan That Has His Eye On Georgia Football

LJ Johnson is a 4-Star running back from Cy-Fair High School in Cypress, Texas. The Texan is a dynamic athlete. At 5' 10" 205 pounds, Johnson looks like the definition of a running back. Already a powerful runner, with 4.4 speed and great quickness as well, Johnson has the frame to add even more weight in college and wreak havoc on opposing defenses. Georgia, Texas A & M, LSU, Oklahoma, and many more college football powers are highly interested in LJ and the Bulldog Maven on SI.com was able to catch up with him to see how his recruitment was shaping up.

"Before everything changed with the virus, I was headed to LSU for a visit and was also hoping to get to Georgia during their spring ball," said LJ about how COVID-19 changed his plans for visits during the spring. Johnson is in a wait-and-see mode like all the rest of us when it comes to being able to travel and get back to a normal way of life. Once all of the Coronavirus mitigation policies relax, the star running back will still be able to get all the visits he needs in. "I'm not too worried about it. I'm still going to wait until after my football season to commit and I'm planning to enroll early. So it hasn't changed any of that, but it will just be picking the visits and getting them in once this is all over," explained Johnson.

Georgia is definitely going to be in line for a visit and right up at the top in terms of consideration for services, for several reasons.

"I talk to Coach McGee a couple times a week and we have a good relationship. I've been watching Georgia for a long time. I watch a lot of SEC football and what they do with their backs just amazes me. Nick Chubb, Swift, Holyfield, Michel, and Gurley. All of those dudes. I like watching them and with it being SEC football and what they are able to do with developing running backs, I feel like it could be the perfect fit and help me get to the league and things like that," said Johnson.

In the past 10 NFL Drafts, Georgia has had four backs drafted in the top-35 overall selections. In the past three years alone, Georgia has had 5 running backs take place in the NFL Combine. Truly an impressive feat and that is obviously not being lost of star prospects like LJ Johnson.

Until on-campus recruiting for colleges and football activities for high schools are able to resume, Johnson is adapting and finding ways to stay in shape during the COVID-19 Pandemic. "I have a trainer, we meet a couple of times a week and get work in an open field out in a park," said LJ. So, Johnson is still able to social distance and keep himself in the best shape he can for his senior season.

Playing in the largest classification in Texas, Johnson put up monster numbers a year ago. 1,952 yards on 206 carries proves that LJ is both explosive (9.5 yards per carry) and durable. LJ hopes to eclipse the 2,000-yard marker this season and help his team to a state championship. The Cy-Fair Bobcats were 11 - 0 last season before losing to Katy in the second round of the 6A playoffs.

Georgia, as always, will be looking to bring in a top of the line talent at running back in the 2021 class. Depending on the seasons that Zamir White and James Cook have, there could be multiple spots to fill in the Georgia backfield. Regardless, there seems to be a level of mutual interest between LJ Johnson and Georgia, and this relationship should continue to grow well into December.

