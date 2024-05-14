Lagonza Hayward Discusses Recruitment and Upcoming Official Visits
Toombs County safety Lagonza Hayward sat down with DawgsDaily to discuss his recruitment and upcoming official visits
This past year has been a whirlwind for recruiting in the world of college football athletics as teams continue to manage building rosters through the transfer porta, ensure current players are staying put, and continue to build a roster in recruiting. Toombs County safety Lagonza Hayward has come to understand this process better than most.
Hayward, a 4-star prospect from Lyons, Georgia has recently become inundated with the large amounts of offers coming in from D-1 schools over the past year. Now with the ability to commit to just about any college he so chooses, Hayward has begun setting up official visits.
Currently, the highly talented safety has official visits scheduled with Georgia, Tennessee, USC, Alabama, and Florida. He originally had a visit scheduled with the Florida State Seminoles but has elected to switch dates and visit with Georgia instead. Hayward mentioned how scheduling opportunities were the main reason for the switch.
“A bunch of people pulled out of the Florida State one and I didn’t want to go by myself.” Said Hayward. “Then T-Rob [Travaris Robinson] came up and talked to me and wanted me to come on an OV.”
The Bulldogs have been involved in the recruitment of Hayward since offering him in February of this year. However, Georgia's defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson has been developing a relationship with Hayward since his coaching days at Alabama.
“It wasn’t like he [Robinson] just started recruiting me when he got to Georgia because he was also recruiting me at Bama.” Said Hayward. “So, he just picked up where he left off when he got to Georgia. He’s cool people.”
Hayward is reportedly planning to announce his commitment decision sometime in August.
Georgia 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Spring Practice Comes to an End - What We've Learned
- Malaki Starks Shares how Kirby Smart has Helped his Development
- WATCH: Georgia Tight End Brock Bowers Lands Impressive Back Flip
Join the Community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA