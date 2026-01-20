Georgia Bulldogs Postseason Superlatives: Top Performers, MVPs, and Breakout Stars

Providing postseason superlatives for the Georgia Bulldogs roster following the conclusion of the 2025 college football season.

The 2025 college football season has officially come to a close, with all of the nation's teams now setting their sights on the 2026 season. As the dust settles on 2025, Bulldogs on SI has provided a handful of postseason superlatives for the Georgia Bulldogs.

1. Offensive "Rookie" of the Year - Dontrell Glover

Georgia football commit Dontrell Glover poses with the college football playoff trophy on a visit to Georgia.

When a true freshman becomes a full-time starter on your offensive line in the SEC, that is a massive accomplishment. Not only was Glover's emergence super helpful to the Bulldogs' offensive approach, but it has also created an extremely promising future for a handful of seasons to come.



It should also be noted that offensive lineman Juan Gaston was also considered for this award.

2. Defensive "Rookie" of the Year - Quintavius Johnson

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Quintavius Johnson (33) tackles Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While Johnson wasn't technically a true freshman this season, his first year as a Bulldog starter was extremely impactful, and the linebacker's growth and experience will only progress as his career continues.

3. Most Improved - JaCorey Thomas

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Jacorey Thomas (20) celebrates a sack during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Heading into the 2025 season, JaCorey Thomas was battling for a starting spot. By the end of the year, however, the safety was a full-fledged leader on the Bulldogs and provided some much-needed consistency at a position that was affected by injuries all season.

4. Unsung Hero - London Humphreys

Sep 13, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver London Humphreys (16) runs the ball during the second half against Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alan Poizner-Imagn Images | Alan Poizner-Imagn Images

Whether it was a game-saving reception in Knoxville, a momentum-swinging touchdown against Texas, or his blocking throughout the entire season. London Humphrey's efforts in 2025 were perhaps some of the most underrated on the Bulldogs roster. Having him back in Athens for the 2026 season will be a massive boost for the Bulldogs offense.

5. Offensive Player of the Year - Zachariah Branch

(EDITORÕS NOTE: Resubmitted with alternate crop.) Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) leaps while being shoved out of bounds by Florida Gators defensive back Bryce Thornton (18) while picking up a third down during the second quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia held off Florida 24-20. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Zachariah Branch's 2025 season was so impactful for the Dawgs that the wide receiver has a strong case to be the team's MVP. In his lone season with the program, the pass catcher broke a 30-year school record, accounted for more than 800 yards of total offense, and became easily the most impactful transfer player of the Kirby Smart era. His 2025 season will live on in the Georgia fanbase for many years to come.

6. Defensive Player of the Year - CJ Allen

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) on the field against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

There is a running theory around the Bulldogs' program that linebackers under defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann have their best seasons in their third year of the system, and CJ Allen certainly epitomizes that. The Bulldogs' linebacker led the defense in tackles, forced fumbles, and fumble recoveries this season, all while playing through injury for a large portion of the year.



It should be noted that defensive lineman Christen Miller was also heavily considered for this award.

7. MVP - Gunner Stockton

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) warms up prior to the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Mississippi Rebels at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Is it a bit cliché to list the team's quarterback as the MVP? Sure. However, Gunner Stockton's impact on the Bulldogs' 2025 roster was that valuable. Apart from numerous heroic efforts, such as those of Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida, and others, the quarterback changed the culture around the team in just his first year as a starter. Stockton was the embodiment of toughness and selfless play, which bled into the roster and helped make the 2025 season so memorable. It's safe to say Georgia's 2025 season would have likely looked vastly different if 14 were not at the helm.