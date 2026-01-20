Georgia Bulldogs Postseason Superlatives: Top Performers, MVPs, and Breakout Stars
Providing postseason superlatives for the Georgia Bulldogs roster following the conclusion of the 2025 college football season.
The 2025 college football season has officially come to a close, with all of the nation's teams now setting their sights on the 2026 season. As the dust settles on 2025, Bulldogs on SI has provided a handful of postseason superlatives for the Georgia Bulldogs.
1. Offensive "Rookie" of the Year - Dontrell Glover
When a true freshman becomes a full-time starter on your offensive line in the SEC, that is a massive accomplishment. Not only was Glover's emergence super helpful to the Bulldogs' offensive approach, but it has also created an extremely promising future for a handful of seasons to come.
It should also be noted that offensive lineman Juan Gaston was also considered for this award.
2. Defensive "Rookie" of the Year - Quintavius Johnson
While Johnson wasn't technically a true freshman this season, his first year as a Bulldog starter was extremely impactful, and the linebacker's growth and experience will only progress as his career continues.
3. Most Improved - JaCorey Thomas
Heading into the 2025 season, JaCorey Thomas was battling for a starting spot. By the end of the year, however, the safety was a full-fledged leader on the Bulldogs and provided some much-needed consistency at a position that was affected by injuries all season.
4. Unsung Hero - London Humphreys
Whether it was a game-saving reception in Knoxville, a momentum-swinging touchdown against Texas, or his blocking throughout the entire season. London Humphrey's efforts in 2025 were perhaps some of the most underrated on the Bulldogs roster. Having him back in Athens for the 2026 season will be a massive boost for the Bulldogs offense.
5. Offensive Player of the Year - Zachariah Branch
Zachariah Branch's 2025 season was so impactful for the Dawgs that the wide receiver has a strong case to be the team's MVP. In his lone season with the program, the pass catcher broke a 30-year school record, accounted for more than 800 yards of total offense, and became easily the most impactful transfer player of the Kirby Smart era. His 2025 season will live on in the Georgia fanbase for many years to come.
6. Defensive Player of the Year - CJ Allen
There is a running theory around the Bulldogs' program that linebackers under defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann have their best seasons in their third year of the system, and CJ Allen certainly epitomizes that. The Bulldogs' linebacker led the defense in tackles, forced fumbles, and fumble recoveries this season, all while playing through injury for a large portion of the year.
It should be noted that defensive lineman Christen Miller was also heavily considered for this award.
7. MVP - Gunner Stockton
Is it a bit cliché to list the team's quarterback as the MVP? Sure. However, Gunner Stockton's impact on the Bulldogs' 2025 roster was that valuable. Apart from numerous heroic efforts, such as those of Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida, and others, the quarterback changed the culture around the team in just his first year as a starter. Stockton was the embodiment of toughness and selfless play, which bled into the roster and helped make the 2025 season so memorable. It's safe to say Georgia's 2025 season would have likely looked vastly different if 14 were not at the helm.
Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.Follow @Kirby_24K