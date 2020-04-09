Lovasea Carroll Commits to Georgia Football

Lovasea Carroll has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Lovasea Carroll currently attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, but this is yet another case of the Georgia Bulldogs protecting the Peach State in the 2021 class. Carroll is a Warrenton, Georgia native and attended Warren County High School as a sophomore. Carroll lead the Screaming Devils in rushing with 1,446 yards on 143 carries in 2018 before transferring to the national powerhouse program down in Florida.

Lovasea was a guest on SEC Nightly with Brooks Austin back in January. During that interview, he told Austin that Georgia was his clear favorite. In Carroll, Georgia is getting a complete back. He has great vision and patience and once he decides to stick his foot in the ground and go, he can accelerate in a hurry and top gear for him means 6 points. Carroll shows the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and could even be split out in an empty set. He is very similar to James Cook in terms of his ability to elude defenders and eat up angles of would-be tacklers.

Carroll put out the following statement today:

Even though Carroll had been high on Georgia from the beginning, it was thought that he was very interested in Florida and South Carolina as well. Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs continue to dominate recruiting in the SEC East and the amount of talent with in-state ties in this 2021 class is shaping up to be of historic proportions.

