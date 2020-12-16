Lovasea Carroll Signs Letter of Intent to Play for Georgia

The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Lovasea Carroll committed to the University of Georgia on April 9, 2020, and on early national signing day, Carroll signed his letter of intent.
In the words of country music band Montgomery Gentry, "Give me speed." That's exactly what running back Lovasea Carroll provides. So, just "how fast will it go?" Well, Carroll is a verified low 4.4 runner and is considered one of the fastest backs in the 2021 recruiting cycle. He's been locked up with his commitment to Georgia since April of this year. 

Carroll is a seasoned back at this point with limited wear on the tires. Coming from the IMG program in Florida, he's played top competition while sharing the load in a talented backfield. 

Here's what our SI All-American staff said about Carroll: 

Prospect: Lovasea Carroll
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds
School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy
Position: Running Back
Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Long for a lead back, but packed with lean muscle. Broad shoulders and chest. Yoked arms. Relatively slender, tightly-wound lower half. Should debut around 200 pounds, with room to add mass as necessary.

Athleticism: Home-run threat if given the smallest crease. Plays far faster than 4.56 40-time recorded as sophomore. Eye-popping acceleration. Impressive ability to sustain speed through cuts despite merely above-average agility. Good sense of balance; runs through arm tackles. Soft hands as pass-catcher.

Instincts: Elite vision. Most dangerous as downhill, one-cut runner. Thrives in open field. Makes defenders miss without highlight-reel lateral agility. Shows patience to set up blocks when called for, especially in the screen game. A tendency to run a bit upright between tackles.

Polish: Textbook footwork and overall technique at the exchange. Sells fakes as would-be runner and blocker. Sees and creates cutback lanes. Ran very limited route tree as a junior, but holds his own in the passing game. Ability to hold up in pass protection unknown.

Bottom Line: Carroll is a perfect fit for the Bulldogs’ new rushing attack under offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Destined to be productive at Georgia, the question is if he reaches the alpha-dog ceiling instead of serving as part of the backfield committee.

Player Comparison: James Cook

