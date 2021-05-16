UGA Picks up Legacy Commitment from Marcus Washington Jr

Sports Illustrated home
Marcus Washington Jr. Commits to Georgia Football

Georgia lands a top 2023 defensive back, Marcus Washington Jr. out of Grovetown, Georgia.
New Georgia defensive backs coach Jahmil Addae did not take long to prepare the Georgia defensive back room for the future. With Addae recently landing two defensive backs through the NCAA transfer portal, with the additions of Tykee Smith (West Virginia) and most recently Brandon Turnage (Alabama).

Marcus Washington JR, a defensive back out of Grovetown, Georgia, helps Coach Addae future proof the Georgia defensive back position. Washington Jr. commits to Georgia as a "legacy" player following his father's footsteps, Marcus Washington, who played in Athens under Mark Richt.

As a sophomore this past season at Grovetown, Washington Jr received snaps at cornerback, safety, and receiver, showing his all-around talent and athleticism.

Washington Jr. caught the eyes of Georgia fans back in April at the MVP camp, where he clocked a 4.46 forty-yard dash time. Washington Jr joins a UGA 2023 class consisting of tight end Pearce Spurlin, receiver Daquayvious Sorey, and defensive tackle Seven McCloud.

Washington's statement on his commitment came via Twitter.

I wanna say thanks to all of the coaches and schools who have offered me an chance to continue my career! With that being said I’m excited to announce that I am committed to UGA Can’t wait to get to Athens

