Mekhi Mews Commits to Georgia

During his tenure at Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has put an emphasis on getting the most out of his preferred walk-on spots. Sometimes they may end up being quality depth, and occasionally could end up becoming superstars. It feels every year we get a feel-good story in the first few rounds of the NFL Draft of a walk on becoming a high draft pick.

A week ago Georgia offered a preferred walk-on roster spot to wide receiver Mekhi Mews out of Central Gwinnett High School. Mews was flooded with Mid Major offers but after a big senior season opted to wait until the traditional National Signing Day before pledging his services to a school.

Mews has been doubted throughout his career due to his 5-9 stature, but he didn't let that limit his production or impact come Friday nights. He had 1,522 total yards for his high school this year and found the end zone 11 times. He runs a legitimate 4.4 second forty-yard dash and provides an explosive element over the top for any offense that he becomes a part of.

Over the years if there is one thing offensive coordinator Todd Monken has proven it is that deep threats will flourish in his system. Go back to Desean Jackson in Philadelphia, where under Monken he had the most productive season in his entire career.

Mews is one of two wide receivers in the state right now, the other being Logan Johnson, that hold preferred walk-on spots from Georgia and were thought to be trending towards the Bulldogs.

