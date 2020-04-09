BulldogMaven
What Micah Morris Brings to The 2021 Georgia Football Recruiting Class

Brooks Austin

Physicality and a hand shock heard around the world. When Micah Morris gets his paws on a defender, it's simply game over. The 6'4, 320-pound offensive tackle is as physically imposing as they come at the high school level. 

The Camden County, Georgia prospect has started for the 7A South Georgia school since his freshman year and currently sits as the 11th ranked tackle prospect in the country according to 247sports.com.

Morris chose Georgia over Alabama, Florida, Clemson, Florida State, and South Carolina. Though he's a Georgia resident, Morris grew up an Alabama fan. 

As for what he brings to the 2021 recruiting class, he's the fifth in-state commitment for the University of Georgia. He joins David Daniel, Brock Vandagriff, Jonathan Jefferson, and Marlin Dean as commitments for the Dawgs. 

Though he's played tackle extremely well at the high school level, we believe he projects best as an offensive guard on the college level a dang good one at that. Here's why:

Full Film Breakdown of Micah Morris: 

Some have wondered whether or not Matt Luke will uphold the level of recruiting that Sam Pittman managed to obtain during his time in Athens and with Luke keeping Morris in-state is a solid indicator of the continued success that the Dawgs have had in terms of landing top offensive line prospects. 

Not only is Morris' ceiling higher at offensive guard, but with the tackle prospects that Georgia has brought in the 2020 class — Broderick Jones, Tate Ratledge, and Chad Lindberg— combined with Georgia set to lose Ben Cleveland and Justin Shaffer to graduation following the 2020 season, Morris will be in line for playing time earliest at guard. 

Either way, he will likely cross-train at all of the offensive line positions. 

