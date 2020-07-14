MJ Daniels Drops Top 6, Includes Georgia Football

4-Star cornerback from Lucedale, Mississippi, MJ Daniels has named his Top 6 schools. After once being committed to Ole Miss, the 6’3” 185 pounder opened up his recruitment on June 1st. Per today’s announcement, Georgia is in the hunt for Daniels along with Ole Miss, Tennessee, Indiana, Minnesota, and Texas A & M.

With the depth of the Georgia secondary set to be purged after the 2020 season, a player like MJ Daniels would be a valuable asset. While listed as a corner, Daniels a tremendous overall athlete and could serve in multiple roles in the secondary. Versatility is the calling card of the Mississippi native. Not only does Daniels star on both sides of the ball for George County High School, but he plays both receiver and quarterback at times on offense and is also a gifted baseball player also.

The Dawgs are going to take at least two corners in the class of 2021 and likely one more safety to go with current commit David Daniel. De’Jahn Warren, Isaiah Johnson, and Kamari Lassiter are all prospects Georgia is recruiting heavily at corner. Daniels, as mentioned before, could serve in a hybrid type role, maybe even at Star. Of course James Williams, Terrion Arnold, and Derrick Davis are all still out there and room for Daniels and one of these safeties could be made, especially depending on what happens with Smael Mondon and Prince Kollie at linebacker.

MJ Daniels recently told Dawgs Daily on SI.com that Georgia is at the very top of the final six schools he’s considering. Also, he’s looking forward to visiting Athens as soon as the restrictions are lifted. That visit is big for both sides of the equation. With maybe only 9 to 10 spots remaining in the class, the rounding out of the 2021 prospects will be determined by timing. After Georgia flipped Ole Miss commit Adonai Mitchell yesterday, if Daniels ends up in Athens, he would become the third flip from the Rebels in the past two classes. Georgia just so happens to have former Ole Miss Head Coach Matt Luke on staff.

Regardless of MJ Daniels final destination, he’s a very gifted athlete and a very instinctive football player. Daniels is a ball hawk of the highest order and is dangerous on the return once the ball is in his hands. Coach Warren is the main recruiter for Daniels, the aggressive defensive back with great size would be a nice fit in Georgia's scheme.

