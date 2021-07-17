Reaction: Who's Next at Tackle with Miss on Tyler Booker?

Georgia lost out on four-star offensive tackle Tyler Booker out of IMG Academy to the University of Alabama.

Without a single offensive lineman committed to Georgia in the 2022 class, IMG's Tyler Booker was a top target for the Dawgs at offensive tackle. Instead, the four-star tackle announced Friday evening his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Thus making him yet another high-profile offensive tackle to join the Tide in Tuscaloosa. Alabama 2021 recruiting class was rated as the best class of all-time by 247Sports, and a huge part of that was because of the offensive linemen in it.

Bama had two five-star tackles committed and signed with the class, one being former IMG teammate of Booker and now true freshman JC Latham. The other being Tommy Brockermeyer out of Fort Worth, Texas. Those two alone were considered elite-level prospects coming out of high school.

Booker now joins Qae'shon Sapp as two UGA targets that have made decisions. Sapp committed to Florida State at the beginning of July and was seen as one of Georgia's first misses in the trenches for the class. So the question now becomes, where does Georgia pivot too?

Jacob Hood

The 6-foot-8, 330 pound Hood out of Tennesee is one of the first names that comes to mind when thinking about Georgia's next target. Hood is a three-star out of Hillsboro, Tennessee, with 22 offers from division one programs, including Georgia, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Miami.

He is a mammoth of an offensive lineman and would be one of the biggest on Georgia's roster if he were to commit and sign with the Dawgs. In an interview with SI's Volunteer Country, Hood described himself as "hardworking, never stop, always try to be better. I am a great teammate, a great leader, and an all-around player."

Hood is a name to watch over the next few weeks as his stock could rise following Booker's commitment.

Elijah Pritchett

The four-star offensive tackle out of Columbus, Georgia, has already delayed his commitment from July 2nd to a later date as he will take more time to think about where he wants to go to school.

Obviously, being an in-state talent could help out Georgia in their pitch to the four-star tackle to stay home instead of going to an out-of-state school that may be farther from home.

Pritchett was one of the first prospects on campus in Athens when visits opened up. He was a part of the June 1st crowd seen touring facilities and meeting with the staff. However, Georgia did not get an official from the four-star, as he took visits elsewhere like Alabama, Auburn, USC, Arkansas, and Florida State.

The recent commitment of Booker and the large class taken by Bama in 2021 at the offensive line could dissuade the Peach State product from joining the Tide.