ESPN's Jeremy Fowler released an article this morning that detailed the thoughts of NFL executives after the NFL Draft. The article was centered around surprises and steals of the Draft, of which there were admittedly a lot fewer surprises than there were steals. An incredibly deep class of wide receivers, along with a historic output of talent from LSU and the SEC seemed to be the overall themes. However, as Georgia fans and those familiar with the program were concerned, the fall of Jake Fromm to the 5th round was a highly discussed topic. NFL executives have weighed in on this hot button issue as well.

Fromm slipping down the board was a topic that ESPN's analyst hammered on during days two and three of the annual selection process. Ultimately, many NFL scouts, executives, and quarterback coaches expected Fromm to be a day two or three guy.

Falling all the way to the 167th overall pick and going in the 5th round was not expected, however, and it leaves many thinking the Bills got one of the steals of the draft in Fromm.

In Fowler's article, he quotes an anonymous AFC executive as saying, "I was surprised he was available in the fifth round. He's got good intangibles, smarts and throws with timing. He's not a big-time talent but he'll play 10 to 12 years in the league."

While Dawgs Daily on SI.com has been on the side that argues Jake Fromm is capable of being a starting NFL quarterback and can help a franchise win, if Fromm is regulated to a career backup, there is a good comparison for him. Chase Daniel, a standout at Missouri over a decade ago, is entering his 11th season as an NFL quarterback. Now Matt Stafford's backup in Detroit, Daniel has amassed over $34 million in career earnings through his first 10 seasons. Fromm and Daniel are similar in stature and arm-talent and both were known for their competitive nature in college and help to take their respective programs to new heights.

While Jake Fromm is and always will be one of the more polarizing figures in Georgia football lure, there is no denying that he has a skill set that will endure him to the Bills organization and potentially others down the line. Both Kirby Smart and Fromm's high school coach Von Lassiter are in the agreeance with the previously quoted AFC executive in that they believe Fromm will play in the NFL for a long time.

