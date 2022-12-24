OFFENSE: Way Too Early Look at 2024 UGA Class

The Majority of Georgia's 2023 Recruiting class is signed and sealed, with the only exception being the potential addition of 5-star TE Duce Robinson, who will be making his decision during the February signing period. This means the focus will shift to next year's class. Georgia never stops recruiting, so there will be a slight shift from 2023 to 2024. So, let's dive deeper into the class of 2024 and see where Georgia will look to fill their primary needs on the offensive side of the ball. Georgia has already started this class with a strong start having six commits already in place. All but one is on the offensive side of the ball.

To start, you have to look at the position where most recruiting classes and teams are built around the quarterback. However, unlike the class of 2023, there is less worry or speculation about the position. Georgia added four-star quarterback Ryan Puglisi from Avon Old Farms boarding school in Connecticut. Puglisi comes in at 6-3 205, and when you turn on the film, the first thing that jumps off the page is the arm talent that the young man possesses—making throws to the opposite hash easily. Now Puglisi is still an unfinished prospect. He will have to get used to a new level of competition once he gets to Georgia. However, he could be the next great QB for the Dawgs.

Now, this might seem like the Georgia quarterback position for the class of 2024 is settled then; however, that is far from the case. On December 17th, the number one rated player in 2024, Dylan Raiola, de-committed from Ohio State. The five-star quarterback decided to restart his recruitment completely. As it sits right now, Nebraska looks to be a significant player in his recruitment with specific family ties to the school. His father, Dominic Raiola, is an alumnus and his uncle is the current Offensive line coach.

However, when Raiola initially committed, Georgia looked to be a heavy player, even the favorite at some points, but they decided to chase Arch Manning in the class of 2023. So Georgia now has new life with Raiola. With a player as talented as Raiola, you must take advantage of the second chance to land him. This recruitment will be a battle with Nebraska; Georgia has a substantial tie to the Raiola family. Mathew Stafford played with Dylan's father, Dominic, for six seasons. Hopefully, Georgia can use that connection to their advantage.

It is still being determined at this point if Georgia landing Raiola would make Puglisi leave the Bulldog's class. Taking a second Quarterback in the 2024 class or a transfer seems necessary when you look at the quarterback room. If Carson Beck were to leave Georgia after the 2023-24 season, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton would be the only scholarship QBs left in the room.

The next positions the Bulldogs will need to focus on in this class will be running back and offensive line.

With the loss of Justice Haynes to Alabama in the class of 2023, Georgia will look to re-tool the running back room. They already have one player committed in the running back category, four-star Tovani Mizell from Dematha Catholic in Maryland. Mizell looks to be perfect for Todd Moken's style of offense. His high school tape shows he is used in various ways in the passing game, much like Kenny McIntosh was utilized this season.

Now that Georgia seemingly has the gadget-type running back, they will need a bell cow they can lean on to give them the tough yards each game. So far, the early name the Bulldogs are looking to add 5-star running and seventh-nationally-ranked prospect Jerrick Gibson from IMG. The IMG prospect possesses a combination of killer speed and the ability to make sharp cuts into open gaps, and he is also not the easiest player to tackle. Gibson would be an elite back to pair with Mizell and secure Georgia's running back room for the foreseeable future.

The offensive line board is unclear and has yet to take shape. However, a prospect has already been labeled a cannot miss for the Bulldogs. Four-star offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun. Calhoun is an absolute road grader with the athleticism to work in the counter-running system and can be a considerable problem for defenses in open spaces. He also has a mean streak; in other words, he is just nasty. Calhoun has shown on tape he will take people down the field and dump them after ten yards. He is a must-get.

Tight end and Wide receiver have already been addressed somewhat in this class with five-star tight end Landen Thomas from Colquitt county, who can do it all. Thomas may not be as good a receiver as Brock Bowers or a blocker as Darnell Washington, but he might be the best combination of the two. Then at Wide receiver, you have your Z receiver who can take the top off the defense, in 4-star Ny Carr, who is also from Colquitt county. The biggest receiver target in 2024 will be Mike Mathews, the 5-star from park view, Georgia. He would be a slot or X receiver with his 6-2 180 lbs. frame.

Georgia has started its 2024 recruiting off on the right foot on the offensive side of the ball and will look to build another great recruiting class.

