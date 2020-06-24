Prince Kollie is a highly coveted linebacker prospect out of Jonesborough, Tennessee. The 4-Star, versatile linebacker from David Crockett High School has gotten upwards of 30 offers from major programs all over the country, but today he has narrowed things down to just five remaining schools. LSU, Louisville, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma have all made the cut, along with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Kollie is a player that jumps out when watching his high school team, as he performs at a high level on both sides of the ball. However, Kollie is projected by the major programs as an excellent linebacker than can fit multiple roles on defense at the next level. At 6'2" 200 pounds, Kollie plays with both great length and size, and can also run extremely well from sideline to sideline. The 4-Star is not afraid to take on would-be blockers and does so in a very physical nature that typically leaves the blocker on his heels and allows Kollie to create separation and make tackles.

Dawgs Daily on SI.com was able to get a quick, yet insightful, comment from Kollie on his Top 5. Prince explained that he plans to take his time and visit each school on an official in this final group of five. This is the last planned major development in Kollie's recruitment for a while as a commitment isn't being considered at this point. Once the linebacker from the Volunteer State has spent time with the respective coaching staffs on each campus, then a commitment could come. However, it wouldn't be shocking to see Kollie wait until signing day to make an announcement.

Multiple sources close to the program tell us that Georgia is recruiting Kollie very hard and would love to land him along with Smael Mondon and Xavian Sorey. UGA already has a commitment from Georgia native and outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss. Also, it's significant to note in tonight's announcement that Kollie's home state team the Tennessee Volunteers failed to make it into the Top 5. We at Dawgs Daily feel that Georgia has a strong foothold in the recruitment of the talented linebacker.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.