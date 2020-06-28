Three years at Georgia and seven years in the NFL. Verron Haynes had a great career playing football. Now, he's just the proud dad of one of the nation's top talents in the 2023 class.

2023 is loaded with extremely talented football players, and two of them — Justin Benton and Justice Haynes — have fathers that played at Georgia. Both Haynes and Benton are extremely high on Georgia.

When I asked Haynes following the Elite Underclassmen event how he felt about Georgia, he said:

"I love Georgia. My dad went there, his alma mater. I love the campus, I've been up there twice. I feel good there. Whenever this stuff ends (coronavirus restrictions) I plan to be up there this year."

Haynes mentioned that he spoke with Dell McGhee just a few weeks back about Georiga, but he's not in any hurry to chase down a commitment or any further offers. He knows that he's got three more years of high school football and as he put it, "I'll still be here in a few years."

He rushed for 1,754 yards last season on the state champion, Blessed Trinity as a freshman. He 18 TDs and average just over 116 rushing yards per game. When we asked him following his work out how he felt he ran in the 40-yard dash, he said he hoped to be in the low 4.4's.

Following his performance today, Haynes received not only his invite to the Under Armour Future-50 event as well as the 2023 Under Armour All-American Game.

It's was really a no brainer for the event staff. Haynes wasn't just one of the best players at the event, he's one of the best players in the country in 2023. Despite Georgia having Treyaun Webb already committed in the 2023 class, we've seen Kirby Smart's willingness to take multiple backs in a single class, and the combination of Webb and Haynes would be downright insanity.

