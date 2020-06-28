DawgsDaily

2023 RB, Justice Haynes:  A Legacy that Loves Georgia Football

Brooks Austin

Three years at Georgia and seven years in the NFL. Verron Haynes had a great career playing football. Now, he's just the proud dad of one of the nation's top talents in the 2023 class. 

2023 is loaded with extremely talented football players, and two of them — Justin Benton and Justice Haynes — have fathers that played at Georgia. Both Haynes and Benton are extremely high on Georgia. 

When I asked Haynes following the Elite Underclassmen event how he felt about Georgia, he said: 

"I love Georgia. My dad went there, his alma mater. I love the campus, I've been up there twice. I feel good there. Whenever this stuff ends (coronavirus restrictions) I plan to be up there this year."

Haynes mentioned that he spoke with Dell McGhee just a few weeks back about Georiga, but he's not in any hurry to chase down a commitment or any further offers. He knows that he's got three more years of high school football and as he put it, "I'll still be here in a few years." 

He rushed for 1,754 yards last season on the state champion, Blessed Trinity as a freshman. He 18 TDs and average just over 116 rushing yards per game. When we asked him following his work out how he felt he ran in the 40-yard dash, he said he hoped to be in the low 4.4's. 

Following his performance today, Haynes received not only his invite to the Under Armour Future-50 event as well as the 2023 Under Armour All-American Game. 

It's was really a no brainer for the event staff. Haynes wasn't just one of the best players at the event, he's one of the best players in the country in 2023. Despite Georgia having Treyaun Webb already committed in the 2023 class, we've seen Kirby Smart's willingness to take multiple backs in a single class, and the combination of Webb and Haynes would be downright insanity. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Recruiting From A Position of Strength

Many Georgia faithful are worried about the lack of commits in 2021 so far. However, Dawgs Daily explains how Georgia is recruiting truly and solely from a position of strength.

BGilmer18

Georgia Recruiting: Preview of Elite Underclassmen Showcase

The Elite Underclassmen Showcase in Atlanta has over three hundred of the state's best players coming to compete, with over a dozen top Georgia recruits.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football Fans Voice Their Concerns About 2020 Season

The Georgia fanbase is one of the more passionate in all of college football, so we asked them to voice their biggest concerns leading up to the 2020 season.

Brooks Austin

Jonathan Williams

Freshmen Faces - An update on Arian Smith’s Wrist

Arian Smith enters Georgia as one of the fastest football players in all of college football as just a freshmen. An update on his health and more.

Brooks Austin

Jonathan Williams

Georgia Football Makes Final Two for WR, Malik Nabers

Georgia has struck out on several wide receivers so far in the 2021 cycle, yet today they found themselves in the final two for Malik Nabers

Brooks Austin

Why Is It on Unpaid Athletes to Save the Financial Institution That Is College Athletics?

College Athletes are returning to campus to save the financial institution of collegiate athletics. Which begs the question, should it be their responsibility?

Brooks Austin

Brooks Austin

D’Andre Swift among Top 3 in PFF’s Rookie RB's

On Wednesday, PFF released their Top 3 rookie RBs based on projected rushing yard totals for the 20/21 season with D'Andre Swift making the cut.

Chris Allen

Georgia Football Listed as a Top Suitor for Arch Manning

Born into a football family, Arch Manning seems destined for stardom. Cooper Manning, Arch's Father, recently listed Georgia as one of his biggest suitors.

BGilmer18

Brooks Austin

Jamaree Salyer Taking On Leadership Role During Difficult Offseason

There's been a void on the Georgia Football offensive line with four starters departing from a year ago, Jameree Salyer is filling the leadership role.

Brooks Austin

Jonathan Williams

Richard LeCounte Named Most unheralded star for Georgia Football

Who will be the unexpected star this year for Georgia that no one was talking about before the season? Here is who ESPN selected that player to be.

Jonathan Williams

Jonathan Williams