Running Visitor's List for UGA-Tennessee

Georgia and Tennessee have some big-time matchups, at least historically. For the past couple of decades, we have been waiting on a matchup like this between the two teams.

For UGA, hosting this game is huge, as it will be their biggest recruiting event of the season.

Here are some prospects you can expect to see in town. This article will be updated as the week progresses. We at Dawgs Daily are expecting this to be one of the most elite recruiting lists Georgia has seen under Kirby Smart, and that's saying quite a bit.

2023

5-star DL Samuel M'Pemba, IMG Academy (Fl.)

5-star RB Justice Haynes, Buford (Ga.)

4-star WR Anthony Evans, Judson (Tx.)

4-star DL Jordan Hall, Westside (Fl.)

4-star DL Daevin Hobbs, Jay M Robinson (Nc.)

4-star WR DeAndre Moore, St. John Bosco (Ca.)

4-star LB Raylen WIlson, Lincoln (Fl.) *Committed*

4-star RB, Jeremiah Cobb, Montgomery Catholic (Al.)

2024

5-star ATH KJ Bolden, Buford (Ga.)

5-star LB Sammy Brown, Jefferson (Ga.)

5-star DL Eddrick Houston, Buford (Ga.)

5-star TE Landen Thomas, Colquitt County (Ga.)

5-star ATH KingJoseph Edwards, Buford (Ga.)

5-star S Peyton Woodyard, St. John Bosco (Ca.)

4-star WR Ny Carr, Colquitt County (Ga.)

2025

5-star OL Davis Sanders, Providence Day School (Nc.)

5-star EDGE Zayden Walker, Schley County (Ga.)

5-star RB Jordon Davison, Mater Dei (Ca.)

4-star QB Ryan Montgomery, Findlay (Oh.)

UR WR Marcus Harris, Mater Dei (Ca.)

UR QB Emile Picarella, Saint Joseph Catholic (Ms.)

UR RB Justin Baker, Buford (Ga

2026

QB, Julian Lewis, Carrolton (Ga.)

