Georgia Opens as the Favorite Against Tennessee

The week has finally arrived. Georgia and Tennessee are less than a week away from their highly anticipated matchup and the Bulldogs open up as a 10.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings.

Not only will this game host two top-four teams but the winner will also more than likely go on to win the SEC eastern division and punch their ticket for a trip to Atlanta. It is shaping up to be one of the biggest games not only in college football this season but one of the biggest in Sanford Stadium history.

The Volunteers have been powered by their explosive offense that ranks near the top of nearly every single offensive category while the Bulldogs boast one of the nation's best defenses and high-end offense. There is a lot at stake on Saturday and the two teams being huge rivals of one another only makes the game that much better.

How to watch Georgia vs Tennessee:

Gameday: Saturday, Nov. 5th, 2022

Saturday, Nov. 5th, 2022 Game time: 3:30 pm ET

3:30 pm ET TV: CBS

CBS Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)

Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The CBS on-air crew will be Brad Nessler on play by play, Gary Danielson on color, and Jamie Erdahl on the sideline.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

