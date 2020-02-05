Sedrick Van Pran Signs with Georgia

Now in back-to-back cycles, Georgia has signed the 247 composite's #1 overall center in Clay Webb and Sedrick Van Pran-Granger. Van Pran-Granger, who made his commitment in August, is Georgia's 9th highest-rated recruit in the 2020 class.

Van Pran-Granger took his official visit to Georgia on the weekend of January 24th, and let it be known he would stick with the Bulldogs on Wednesday, despite a late push from Florida. Today, he signed his LOI to indeed play at Georgia.

While Van Pran-Granger appreciates the ranking and hype around his recruitment, he understands that he has to prove himself at the next level.

"I'm just ready to be someone in college," said Van Pran-Granger.

At 6'4 305, Van Pran-Granger has the prototypical frame and agility to be someone in college. And when you tie in his intense demeanor on the field and the desire to work hard, you've got yourself an offensive lineman with potential to play from Day 1.

"Determined" is the word Van Pran-Granger used to describe himself on the field. You don't have to watch much of his tape to see it on display either. Time after time, he's dumping defenders on their backs, sometimes even more than once within a play. That's the grit and tenacity he plays with, which comes second-nature to him.

SVPG with is family on a visit to Athens.

If you need results to back up his competitiveness, just take a look at what his team accomplished this season. The Warren Easton Eagles lost by just 1 point in the Louisiana 4A Championship after entering the playoffs as the #20 seed. But Van Pran-Granger will be the first to tell you, he's nowhere near content with those results. He plans on winning a national championship at Georgia and eventually becoming a Super Bowl champion at some point in his career. With Kirby Smart building a championship-caliber program, you need guys who will do whatever it takes to win, like Van Pran-Granger.

Another aspect to Van Pran-Granger or "SVPG" is his leadership. In fact, Coach Kirby Smart and new offensive line coach, Matt Luke, who Van Pran-Granger "feels really good about", have made it clear that they needed his leadership characteristics at The University of Georgia.

Outside of football, Van Pran-Granger describes himself as "loving". He's a guy that wants the absolute best for everyone around him, and that great character is just as valuable, if not more, than his athletic capabilities.

When asked what his personal goal was for the 2020 year was, Van Pran-Granger responded, "To focus as much as possible on school and ball, while being happy and adapting to the new environment."

(Here's a look at SVPG's highlight tape)

Van Pran-Granger has seen the vision and opportunity to best fit his needs at Georgia: a chance to develop into an NFL offensive lineman while competing for championships, a first-class education, and the ability to simply enjoy the college experience.

Van Pran-Granger will make the move from New Orleans to Athens in June, where he'll begin to compete for playing time from the start.

