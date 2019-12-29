BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Matt Luke Hire Already Paying Dividends for Georgia Bulldogs

Brooks Austin

When you have continued success as a head coach at the collegiate level one thing that should be expected is that you will likely lose assistants every year. 

With top assistants being picked off the staff for two consecutive seasons now, the Georgia Bulldogs have officially entered that space. Last year it was Mel Tucker and Jim Chaney. This season it was offensive line coach Sam Pittman. 

So, if you are going to keep that success rolling you've got to be able to find adequate replacements and find them fast. That's exactly what Kirby Smart did with hiring Matt Luke in less than 48 hours after Pittman took the Arkansas job. 

Luke has officially been the Georgia offensive line coach for 19 days. In those 19 days, he's managed to sign and secure two of Pittman's commits, build a rapport with the two looming linemen, add two commits of his own, and drastically impact the current Bulldogs. 

Tate Ratledge even told the Bulldog Maven that he built a relationship with coach Luke faster than any other coach he's ever met. 

Luke has been the number one thing Georgia staff and players have raved about this week. And they all say the same thing... Energy. 

It only took James Coley about thirty seconds into his press conference today before he mentioned the new addition to the staff. 

Jamaree Salyer told us that Luke's energy is infectious. That whenever a player like George Pickens makes a great play, the person running downfield to celebrate is none other than Luke. 

Though, it's not just about the energy he brings into a room. As Coley mentioned, this is a guy that has head coaching experience and a passion for teaching the game. Whether it's in individual drills with the offensive line or in the offensive staff meeting room about a run scheme or passing concept, Luke is infatuated with the game. 

Look, Sam Pittman is a phenomenal offensive line coach. Not just recruiter. Coach. After all, he has placed 11 offensive linemen into the NFL since 2011 and will add two more this spring with Thomas and Wilson, but Luke is no substitute replacement. 

This is a guy that's put his fair share of talent into the league as well. A former head coach who impacts those around him and dominates a room. The "Great Wall" of Georgia football is in great hands. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jake Fromm Talks NFL Draft, Sugar Bowl

Brooks Austin

Jake Fromm answered questions about whether he'll enter the NFL Draft and Georgia's Sugar Bowl matchup with Baylor.

Sugar Bowl: Georgia Set to Play Without Tyler Clark and Brian Herrien

Brooks Austin

The Bulldogs are set to take on the seventh-ranked Baylor Bears in this year's edition of the Sugar Bowl without two seniors, Tyler Calrk and Brian Herrien.

Georgia Football: Who Will need To Step Up for the Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl

Brooks Austin

The Georgia football team is without five starters, and two more key role players. So, who will need to step up in the Sugar Bowl for Kirby Smart's squad?

Monty Rice & Charlie Woerner Talk Sugar Bowl, Keeping Focus, and Young Guys

Brooks Austin

Monty Rice and Charlie Woerner spoke to the media today about what it means to play in the Sugar Bowl and keeping their focus on those that are playing.

D'Andre Swift Updates Injury Status Prior to the Sugar Bowl

Brooks Austin

D'Andre Swift spoke to the media today prior to the Sugar Bowl and he updated the injury status of his left shoulder and talked his decision to try and play.

Georgia Offensive Coordinator, James Coley Sugar Bowl Press Conference

Brooks Austin

Georgia's offensive coordinator James Coley had his press conference prior to the Sugar Bowl today, and he talked about the season, Jake Fromm and more.

Kirby Smart Talks Sugar Bowl, Injuries, James Cook Arrest and More

Brooks Austin

Kirby Smart addressed the media today and spoke about several things leading up to the Sugar Bowl. Including injuries, James Cook's arrest and much more.

Sugar Bowl: Know Your Opponent Pt. 3 - The Baylor Defense

Blayne Gilmer

Baylor's defense has been prone to giving up yardage, but the ability to create turnovers has helped the Bears keep opponents out the endzone.

Tyson Campbell Talks Replacing J.R. Reed and Baylor Bears

Brooks Austin

Sophomore corner, Tyson Campbell spoke to the media today and talked about replacing J.R. Reed and the challenges that the Baylor Bears present.

Cade Mays talks Sugar Bowl, Doubters, and Matt Luke

Brooks Austin

Cade Mays spoke to the media today leading up to Wednesday's Sugar Bowl. He addressed those who are doubting the offensive line and talked about coach Matt Luke.