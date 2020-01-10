Sedrick Van Pran Update, Still Trending Georgia

Sedrick Van Pran committed to Georgia back in August of this year prior to his senior season at Warren Easton High in New Orleans. And what a senior season it was for Van Pran and his squad.

Van Pran led Warren Easton back to the 4A state title for the second straight season as they lost in heartbreaking fashion to Louisiana powerhouse Edna Karr, despite having a last-second look at a chance to win.

Van Pran then followed up a great high school season with an incredible week of practice during the Under Armour All-American festivities and was awarded the Pancake Chain which is given to the offensive linemen who had the best week down in Orlando.

Now, with his high school career in the rearview, Van Pran will set his sights on his final college decision this February and he's going to be weighing all options despite being a steady Georgia commit.

We can confirm two visits for Van Pran at this point: He will be in Athens the weekend of January 24th and it looks like he will be in Gainesville for the following weekend. Though some might see this as a point of concern, we don't believe that's the case.

The visit to Florida is not a shock to the system quite frankly. Van Pran told SI All-American's John Garcia Jr. during the Under Armour event that he would most likely visit Gainesville.

Van Pran is merely doing his due diligence as any recruit should at this point in his recruitment process. Though there was a brief moment of concern following the Sam Pittman departure, he told SI's Bulldog Maven prior to the dead period beginning "I feel really good about coach Luke, He is a great guy."

Sedrick Van Pran will most likely still sign with Georgia in February, and he's needed now more than ever with the departure of Cade Mays and Solomon Kindley. Though Van Pran played center in high school, there's no reason to believe he won't make the transition to guard seamlessly if that's what they ask of him.

