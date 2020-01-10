BulldogMaven
Top Stories
News
Recruiting
Podcasts

Sedrick Van Pran Update, Still Trending Georgia

Brooks Austin

Sedrick Van Pran committed to Georgia back in August of this year prior to his senior season at Warren Easton High in New Orleans. And what a senior season it was for Van Pran and his squad. 

Van Pran led Warren Easton back to the 4A state title for the second straight season as they lost in heartbreaking fashion to Louisiana powerhouse Edna Karr, despite having a last-second look at a chance to win. 

Van Pran then followed up a great high school season with an incredible week of practice during the Under Armour All-American festivities and was awarded the Pancake Chain which is given to the offensive linemen who had the best week down in Orlando. 

Now, with his high school career in the rearview, Van Pran will set his sights on his final college decision this February and he's going to be weighing all options despite being a steady Georgia commit. 

We can confirm two visits for Van Pran at this point: He will be in Athens the weekend of January 24th and it looks like he will be in Gainesville for the following weekend. Though some might see this as a point of concern, we don't believe that's the case. 

The visit to Florida is not a shock to the system quite frankly. Van Pran told SI All-American's John Garcia Jr. during the Under Armour event that he would most likely visit Gainesville. 

Van Pran is merely doing his due diligence as any recruit should at this point in his recruitment process. Though there was a brief moment of concern following the Sam Pittman departure, he told SI's Bulldog Maven prior to the dead period beginning "I feel really good about coach Luke, He is a great guy." 

Sedrick Van Pran will most likely still sign with Georgia in February, and he's needed now more than ever with the departure of Cade Mays and Solomon Kindley. Though Van Pran played center in high school, there's no reason to believe he won't make the transition to guard seamlessly if that's what they ask of him.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-1
BGilmer18
BGilmer18

A young man that truly has the big picture in mind! Regardless of what he does, you can trust that it’ll be a solid, informed decision. Do feel that his big picture mindfulness gives the Dawgs the definitive advantage

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broderick Jones Updates Official Visits List, Adds Sam Pittman and Arkansas

Brooks Austin

5-Star tackle and Georgia commit Broderick Jones has yet to sign his Letter of Intent. Today, he updates his official visits list and adds Sam Pittman and Arkansas.

Jake Fromm off to the NFL Draft, What's the Future at QB for Georgia?

Brooks Austin

Jake Fromm started 42 consecutive football games for Georgia. Now, with him off to the NFL Draft what's the future of the QB position at Georgia.

Jake Fromm NFL Draft Decision Update

Brooks Austin

With a decision having to be made by January 17th, Jake Fromm is up against a ticking clock. Here's the latest update on the junior QB's NFL Draft decision.

Zach Evans Recruitment Re-Opens as Georgia Releases Him From his LOI

Blayne Gilmer

The Zach Evans saga has officially rebegun as his recruitment is re-opened amid Georgia releasing the 5-star back from his LOI.

Cade Mays Transfer Opens the Door for a Young Tackle at Georgia

Brooks Austin

Cade Mays entered Georgia as a 5-star tackle, and was likely going to get his first crack at starting there this year, but his transfer opens the door for a young tackle.

Monty Rice Officially to Return to Georgia for His Senior Season

Blayne Gilmer

Monty Rice has become a humble, yet unquestioned leader for Kirby Smart's defense. The Bulldog's leading tackler is likely to return for his Senior season.

Georgia Football Players that Can Win the Offseason

Brooks Austin

Spring classes have already begun in Athens, and spring practice will here before you know it. Here are five Georgia Football players that can win the offseason.

Terrence Edwards Previews Jermaine Burton, Justin Robinson, and More

Blayne Gilmer

Legendary Georgia wide receiver Terrence Edwards gives Dawg fans a preview of talented signees Jermaine Burton and Justin Robinson and much more.

Georgia Bulldog Legend, Richard Seymour is a Finalist for Hall of Fame

Jordan Jackson

Former Georgia Bulldog, Richard Seymour has been announced a finalist for the NFL Hall of Fame class of 2020. Now, he's just one step away from NFL Legend.

Georgia Falters Down the Stretch, Drops to Kentucky

Chris Allen

The Georgia Bulldogs played the Kentucky Wildcats tough, and though they faltered down the stretch, the young basketball team showed promise.