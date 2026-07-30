Seth Williams Set to Announce Commitment - Will it Be Clemson or Georgia?

Seth Williams is set to announce his commitment on Friday. Will he choose Georgia or Clemson

Things have slowed down for the Georgia Bulldogs on the recruiting trail as of late, but perhaps it will pick back up in the coming month. Seth Williams, one of Georgia's top remaining targets, is set to announce his commitment on Friday and will be choosing between the Bulldogs and the Clemson Tigers.

Williams was initially set to announce his commitment on July 3rd, but opted to push it back to July 31st. It has remained a heated battle between Clemson and Georgia as this one comes down to the wire.

Williams is rated as a four-star prospect, the 409th-best player in the country, the 37th-best safety in the class and the 45th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to 247 sports composite rankings.

Will Seth Williams Commit to Georgia or Clemson?

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For a while, it seemed like Clemson was going to secure the commitment of Williams. However, Georgia has continued to make a strong push to land the in-state prospect, and has certainly made things interesting as this one comes to a close.

Needless to say, it wouldn't be a shock if Clemson comes out on top in this one, but Georgia has also put itself in a good position, it seems, to keep Williams in the state.

The Bulldogs recently picked up a commitment from Adyran Cole a couple of weeks ago. Cole remains as the lone defensive back committed in the 2027 class for the Bulldogs, so they would love to add Williams into the mix as well.

It's been a bit of a shaky cycle for Georgia up to this point. They have lost several major battles for some of the nation's best prospects, but also have some big names in the class as well. Most importantly, five-star running back Kemon Spell has remained solid in the class, along with other names like Colton Nussmeier, Kelsey Adams and Jaxon Dollar.

There is still quite a bit of time left before early national signing day arrives in December, but Georgia has some work to do if they want to land a top-10 class this year. A good way to get things rolling in the right direction would be by securing the commitment of Williams.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB

Temorris Campbell, LB

Waylon Wooten, DL

Taurean Rawlins, WR

DJ Dotson, OT

Colton Nussmeier, QB

Antwan McKoy, DL

Miller Westerfield, OL

Adryan Cole, S