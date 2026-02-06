Rutgers Targeting South Dakota Head Coach Travis Johansen for Defensive Coordinator
In this story:
Rutgers is targeting South Dakota head coach Travis Johansen as the school’s next defensive coordinator under Greg Schiano, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.
The veteran defensive coordinator led a top-five unit in the FCS as the South Dakota defensive coordinator in 2024, before being promoted to head coach last season. As head coach of the Coyotes, Johansen led the program to the FCS quarterfinals in ‘25. The school finished No. 11 nationally in the final FCS rankings.
Johansen has never coached at the FBS level, but has 14 years of defensive coordinating experience, including stops at Concordia-St. Paul and Grand View before taking the job as South Daokta's defensive coordinator in 2019.
He is set to replace Robb Smith, who was fired along with several other members of the Rutgers defensive staff following a relatively poor season on that side of the football for the 5-7 Scarlet Knights.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.Follow mikemcdanielsi