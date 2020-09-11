Preview: Stockton vs Vandagriff, Two of the Nation's Top QBs Square Off

Quarterback. It's the position in football that everyone not only wants to play, but based on the oh so frequent criticism of those playing it, everyone thinks they can play at a high level.

Well, Friday night in Rabun County, Georgia, we are going to see two of the best the country has to offer on the high school football ranks. 2021 Georgia commit, Brock Vandagriff and 2022 South Carolina commit, Gunner Stockton face off in a nationally televised football game.

Both extremely athletic, physically impressive athletes that have entire offenses designed around their abilities. Here's what we are expecting to see from tonight's matchup.

Shoot-out

It's not that these two teams don't have fairly good defenses. After all, Rabun shut out Ridgeland (35-0) last week, and Prince Avenue allowed a late touchdown to Calvary Day in a (42-7) route. But when you get these two high powered systems led by two great quarterbacks, you should expect to see some points on the board early and often in this football game.

Explosive Plays with the Legs

Both Vandagriff and Stockton are the primary ball carriers for their football teams and you will see both of these guys get loose and create big plays with their legs tonight. Stockton will likely have more designed quarterback runs within the offense for him, but Vandagriff will be the one to make some type of head-scratching play in the form of a scramble.

If you look up tonight and both of these quarterbacks have over a hundred yards on the ground, don't be surprised.

Who's gonna be the Robin to their Batman?

Every Batman needs a Robin right? Well, Prince Avenue has their Robin, and his name is Logan Johnson. Johnson is committed to Troy University and has a legitimate shot at breaking the single-season receiving yards record in Georgia this year. He went for over 1600 yards as a Junior and that was with Vandagriff missing a handful of starts. He's not only a dynamic route runner, he makes defensive coordinators hold their breath in the open field.

Last week in just a little over one half of action, Johnson had 4 catches for 82 yards and a score. Expect him to be highly featured in this passing attack on Friday night from Prince Avenue.

As for Rabun County, their pass-catching threat begins with Adriel Clark. The long-bodied target is new to the Rabun offense this year and has already become a highly featured asset to Stockton. He was heavily covered a week ago against Ridgeland, but will likely be schemed open a bit more on Friday.

How to Watch: Coverage begins Friday Night @8:00PM EST on ESPNU.

