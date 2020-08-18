Recruiting never stops. Even as Georgia is working on closing out the class of 2021 and entering fall camp for the COVID-19 altered 2020 season, a big moment for the class of 2022 is fast approaching. On September 1st college coaches are officially allowed to initiate contact directly with players via social media and phone calls. Rest assured that one young man's phone that will be blowing up on the first of next month will be 4-Star running back Tevin White.

White is a native of Stafford, Virginia, and is a do-everything type back for the North Stafford Wolverines. For his high school team, White not only runs the ball extremely effectively, but his most polished part of his game might be his ability to catch the ball as a receiver out of the backfield. When asked about his game, how he's used, and whether or not offensive style will help drive his ultimate decision, White stated, "the coaches offensive style doesn't matter as much to me, as long as they multi-use their running backs. As long as the running backs don't have one singular purpose and can be used creatively, that's what matters to me."

Creativity with running backs is the calling card for Georgia Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken. White was offered by UGA well before Monken came on board on June 1, 2019, and he visited Athens on January 18, 2020, one day after the hiring of the new Dawg play-caller was announced and there wasn't a chance for interaction on that visit. However, given the versatility of White and the track record of Todd Monken, the two would appear to mesh nicely. White said, "No, I haven't gotten to connect with him yet, but I'm looking forward to visiting Athens again when we can and building a relationship with all the coaches." White already has a good foundation with Dell McGee however.

"On the visit, Coach McGee just treated us like family. There was a real family feel down there. It felt comfortable. When I've contacted him he talks to me as if I'm family and asks a lot about me and how I've been and what I'm doing to get better during the pandemic," shared White of the Georgia Running Back Coach. Dell McGee was the one who extended the offer to White after Georgia invited him to a camp in the summer of 2019. "They invited me down to the last day of their camp after my freshman year and I performed pretty well. At the end, Coach McGee came up and told me that I had good size, he liked my film, saw my transcript and that it was good and then he offered me, on UGA's field, in front of my parents. I was ecstatic and then he walked me over to Coach Smart and I got to meet him which was great" White recounted on the experience of being offered by the Dawgs.

Georgia is not the only school that sees the potential of White. White also has offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Tennessee, Maryland, South Carolina, and a host of other major programs. However, neither his past success nor the unfortunate circumstances of COVID-19 shutting down prep football in his home state of Virginia are deterring White from working on his craft and displaying leadership and maturity.

Despite the high school football season in Virginia having been postponed until the spring, White is taking his role as Captain of the Wolverines seriously and gathering together teammates to work out and go over the playbook. Coaches are not allowed as the "practices" can't be official, but it's evident that the passion for the game and the desire to compete and get better is there for White by how he and other Captains are taking the reigns amid the pandemic.

Personally White has worked to add weight and become more of a threat between the tackles. White did most of his damage is the first two seasons on perimeter runs and pass receptions. Now, the 4-Star back has gone from 190 to 205 pounds and is looking to be able to dole out some punishment and be viewed as an even more complete back. "I've been working on my core, getting my balance better so that I can break a lot of those arm tackles through the middle. I'm really wanting to better my game inside the tackles" said White.

From a maturity standpoint, White is taking his recruitment in his own hands so to speak. Recently White has visited Tennessee and Virginia Tech on his own dime just to see the campus and get to know more about the towns that those two schools are in. White was not able to see any coaches or visit football facilities due to the moratorium on on-campus recruiting, but going to these lengths to educate himself of the opportunities ahead of him just going into his junior year of high school shows that White is beyond his years.

A lot of the physical and mental strength White displays can be attributed to his background in martial arts as well. "I used to be big-time into it and loved doing it. I believe it's helped me as an athlete. I just stopped recently" said, White. White was quite accomplished in martial arts as well and was just underneath the black belt when he ended his time in the discipline.

It's definitely safe to say that White is a self-aware and disciplined athlete and young man. Look for these characteristics to bleed over into his approach as an already high profile recruit. White is looking to narrow down his choices sometime this fall and when asked what type of environment he's looking for in a college town and campus, White stated, "I'm not too big on big city versus smaller town. I just know that I most likely want to go somewhere warm." Georgia seems to be in a solid position to make that top group of schools along with Penn State, even though Penn State is an outlier on White's desire to attend a warm-weather school.

White would like to be committed before the start of his senior year in high school. Look for Georgia to be in contact with White early and often once September 1st rolls around and another visit to Athens is in the works as soon as the restrictions get lifted. Dawgs Daily on SI.com will keep you updated on the goings-on in the recruitment of this highly coveted running back prospect and the rest of the 2022 targets as the recruiting machine keeps rolling down the track.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.