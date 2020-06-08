The Dawg Walk: Georgia Recruiting Notes

BACK IN TOWN

The entirety of the Georgia Bulldog's number one ranked 2020 recruiting class in now on campus in Athens. Despite the unusual circumstances surrounding it, college football is back. Hopefully by mid to late July, many of the restrictions currently placed on the activities that coaches and players are engaging in will be lifted and the preparation for Virginia will be in full force.

SCHEDULED JUNE COMMITMENTS

There are several Georgia targets that have commitment dates scheduled in the month of June.

Jahvaree Ritzie - JUNE 12 - 4 Star Defensive End - Glenn HS - Kernersville, NC

- 4 Star Defensive End - Glenn HS - Kernersville, NC Romello Brinson - JUNE 13 - 4 Star Wide Receiver - Northwestern - Miami, FL

- 4 Star Wide Receiver - Northwestern - Miami, FL Xavier Worthy - JUNE 27 - 4 Star Wide Receiver - Central - Fresno, CA

- 4 Star Wide Receiver - Central - Fresno, CA Andrew Jones - JUNE 30??? - 4 Star Linebacker - John Ehret - Marrero, LA

- 4 Star Linebacker - John Ehret - Marrero, LA Smael Mondon - UNKNOWN IN JUNE - 5 Star Linebacker - Paulding Co. - Dallas, GA

Out of these five scheduled commitment announcements, Dawgs Daily believes that Georgia is in the best shape with Brinson, Mondon, and Jones (in that order). We've noted before that Brinson is the most coveted receiver prospect by UGA in the 2021 class and there is reason to believe that the Dawgs are in a strong position in this recruitment. Hard to believe that it's a coincidence that another 4 Star receiver committed to Miami, the other presumed front runner in Brinson's recruitment, the day after Brinson announced his announcement date.

In a recent interview with Dawgs Daily, Andrew Jones said of Georgia, "They are my number one school right now. I talk to Coach Schumann all the time. We have a really good relationship and sometimes we'll just FaceTime and not even talk ball, just talk about like and get to know each other. So things are great with Georgia right now." Jones also shared, "They want me to play in the style and have the same kind of role that Roquan Smith did. So that says a lot to me about how they think of me and I'm excited by that and the opportunity that could be there in front of me."

June 30 is the earliest date that Jones will be committing, could be pushed out later.

Perhaps the most anticipated of all the announcements is Smael Mondon's. That is two-fold. One, we don't know exactly when it will happen due to a video released last month by Mondon simply stating 6/ /20. Two, the linebacker from Paulding County is one of the most gifted prospects in the country. Mondon is a 5 Star in every sense of the attribute and he's just an incredible and naturally gifted athlete. We have reason to believe that Georgia and Auburn will be fighting to the end over this supremely talented Peach State linebacker.

Georgia desperately needs to land Mondon after already losing out on Barrett Carter to Clemson. Sources tell us that Mondon and staff at UGA are very open and honest with one another and that strong bonds have been built there. Securing the commitment of arguably the state's most talented prospect is paramount for Smart, Lanning, and company.

PROSPECTS TO WATCH

It's been made clear how badly Georgia wants Brock Bowers. The Napa, California native is a top tier priority for the Dawgs in 2021. Todd Hartley has built a great relationship with Bowers and all indications are that the talented tight end and his family are enamored with Athens and the Georgia campus and environment. The communication with Bowers is constant and I would definitely classify Georgia as the leader here. Oregon, even after the commitment of Moliki Matavao, and UCLA are pushing very hard to get Bowers to stay out west. Based on sources close to the situation, it's believed a decision could be imminent.

Another prospect that Georgia faithful should keep an eye on is Terrion Arnold. Dawgs Daily believes that there is a lot of work to do here, but we've received word lately that Georgia is firmly in the mix for the Safety from Tallahassee, Florida. The 4 Star would provide immediate relief to a secondary that will be losing a ton of talent after the 2020 season. Georgia already has a talented Safety commit in David Daniel. Pairing tremendous athletes such as Arnold and James Williams, also a Florida native, would go a long way to helping to replace Richard LeCounte III, Mark Webb, and potentially Divaad Wilson.

A narrowing down of Arnold's options could come sooner rather than later.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.