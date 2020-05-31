Tony Grimes Announces Top 4 Schools

The top cornerback in the class of 2021 Tony Grimes has narrowed down his high profile recruitment down to four schools. The University of Georgia has has made the cut along with North Carolina, Ohio State, and Texas A & M.

In the estimation of Dawgs Daily, Grimes is the most coveted defensive target for the Dawgs in 2021. This is based off of conversations with sources close to the program and after hearing defensive backs prospects tell us that the Georgia staff has talked about a lot about how much opportunity there will be in the UGA secondary next year as they are planning on 5 to 6 defensive backs graduating or turning pro.

Georgia has been in contact with Grimes and his family regularly. In fact, it’s safe to say that Georgia is taking a whole staff approach to recruiting the Virginia Beach native. The Dawgs staff appears to have to have come across as genuine and caring about the 5-Star’s development as a player and a young man because that has been made very clear as a top priority by the the Grimes family.

In an interview with the Bulldog Maven on SI.com back in February of this year, Grimes discussed how the coaching staff and what they've been able to produce really stood out to him.

"What really stands out to me about Georgia is the coaching staff. Especially the defensive coaching staff. The D-Line coach, the Corner's coach, all the way to Coach Smart. With Coach Warren's background, he understands what it takes to be a top pick, what it takes to be in the NFL as a Corner. He teaches the game well. Coach Kirby Smart, he's a great Head Coach. He knows how to teach the game and get players prepared to go into the league. Also, the strength and conditioning coach. Player development." - Tony Grimes on Georgia's Coaching Staff

Grimes is a long, physical, and versatile defensive back with excellent range. Grimes was so dominant in coverage, Princess Anne High School (PAHS) Head Coach James Yeager had to move him to safety to prevent opposing offenses from avoiding him altogether. Yeager explained, "other teams like to key in on what side he's on and they do go the other way, so when we put him at safety, they can't really do that. Plus he understands all of the coverages and the calls and can help get everyone else right."

A duo of Tony Grimes and Kelee Ringo for the 2021 season would be a great way to counter the tremendous loss of talent in the secondary that Georgia will experience after the upcoming season. Playing across from an elite corner is also something that Grimes has told Dawgs Daily interests him mightily. This recruitment will be a fight to the end, but it’s one that the Dawgs find themselves squarely in.

