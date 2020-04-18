BulldogMaven
Top Ranked 2022 Running Back Raleek Brown Discusses Georgia Football

BGilmer18

Elite speed and quickness. That is what Raleek Brown brings to the table. Brown is a dynamic playmaker that can hurt opposing defenses both from the backfield and split out as a receiver. Brown is the top-ranked running back in the 2022 class and the Georgia Bulldogs are in the thick of things for the California native. The Bulldog Maven on SI.com recently spoke to Brown about the development of his recruitment and his relationship with UGA.

Being a class of 2022 prospect, Brown cannot receive calls and direct communication from coaches, but Dell McGee of Georgia has made it quite clear to Brown's coaches at Mater Dei High School, that Georgia is interested. "We had a workout, doing some 7 on 7 stuff a while back and Coach McGee, the running back coach, was there. He saw me compete in one on ones and during our 7 on 7 stuff and told my coaches after they would like to offer me."

When asked how the hiring of Todd Monken and the implementation of his spread system at Georgia would impact his recruitment, Brown clearly was excited. "Yes, it impacts me very much. I love the spread offense! In the spread you can move the running backs around and do a lot with them, so that's why I like it so much," explained Brown.

A visit to Athens is something that Brown has been talking to his coaches about. While Brown is in no hurry to narrow down his options, he is looking forward to getting out and visiting the programs he can see as potential fits. Brown's decision is ultimately going to come down to, "finding a school and a relationship with the coaching staff that is going to make me feel at home." Proximity to Santa Ana, California is not going to play a factor in the recruitment. "Everybody is even right now, I'm just going to enjoy this and play the game," Brown said of his recruitment.

Brown's speed and versatility would be a welcome sight in Athens. Especially if the hiring of Todd Monken proves to make a noticeable difference in Georgia's style of play. Brown is a back that can put tremendous strain on defenses both with his presnap alignment and then once he has the ball in space. Guys like Brown are nightmares for defensive coordinators. 

The recruitment of Brown will get wild come this September when the class of 2022 can start talking to D1 coaches. You can bet that Dell McGee and Georgia's staff will be talking to the 4-Star talent regularly.

