BREAKING: Tre'Quon Fegans Makes Decision

Tre'Quon Fegans Makes Decision

Four-star cornerback out of Alabaster, Alabama, has made his college decision.
The Alabaster, Alabama defensive back came into Friday with a top-four of Georgia, Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma, and South Carolina. Now the four-star cornerback out of Thompson High School, according to 247Sports, has announced his decision to commit to Miami. 

At one point, it was believed that the Dawgs fell out of the race to lead the talented cornerback but made up significant ground throughout June and July. Georgia fell in love with his skillset and felt he was the cornerback that could line up opposite of current Georgia commit Marquis Groves-Killebrew. 

So what does that skillset include? SI Dawg Daily's Evan Crowell said this when talking about Feagans.

Fegans is smooth on the field. His game is never rushed and he dictates the pace of his matchup. Pair the physical skillset with elite-level ball skills and he should be a top-flight defensive back. 

Crowell would go onto add: 

While he may not have elite top-end speed, Fegans makes up for it with solid short-area quickness. His length is also a big plus. He stands 6-foot-2 and weighs around 180 pounds. Fegan's arms are long enough to where he can touch the receiver in press coverage before they even begin the route.

Losing Fegans is a top defensive back off the board for Georgia in a recruiting cycle where the Dawgs will need to stock up in the defensive back room after last season's mass exodus to the NFL in the secondary.

