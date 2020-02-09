Brock Vandagriff Pushing for BIG 2021 Target of Georgia

On January 21st, Georgia Bulldog fans everywhere were elated to learn that Brock Vandagriff was going to be “staying home”. It’s well noted that the Prince Avenue product is the nation’s top ranked quarterback prospect in the 2021 class. The physical skills are undeniable, now Vandagriff is showing of some intangibles early on for Dawg Nation.

Brock is leading for the 2021 class and put out a post on Instagram earlier today in which he was encouraging the UGA faithful to go and support another 5-Star Peach State prospect.

Brock Vandagriff and Amarius Mims

Amarius Mims is a 6’7” 315 pound offensive tackle that is a major priority for Georgia in the 2021 recruiting cycle. There just aren’t players that come around often with the size and athleticism that the Bleckley County Royal possesses. Obviously Vandagriff is intrigued with the prospect of Mims potential protecting him on one of the edges during his time in Athens.

Recently the Cochran, Georgia native announced his top 12 school choices and the Dawgs made the cut. Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Oregon, Souther Cal, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas A & M make up the remainder of Mims’ top choices.

Kirby Smart has stated often that it’s the goal of the Georgia program to bring in 4 to 5 elite offensive linemen in each recruiting class. The additions of Broderick Jones, Tate Ratledge, Sedrick Van Pran, and Chad Lindberg highlighted Georgia’s #1 recruiting class in 2020. Adding a Mims commitment would put them well on their way to another in 2021.

