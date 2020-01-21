BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Brock Vandagriff Commits to Georgia

Blayne Gilmer

On June 20, 2019, Brock Vandagriff committed to play for Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners. The top-ranked 2021 pro-style quarterback in the state of Georgia, as well as the entire country, explained to SI's Bulldog Maven's Brooks Austin in a previous interview that he was enamored with the system that Lincoln Riley runs and that he felt it was the best fit for him.

However, on New Year's Day,  Vandagriff released a de-commitment notice via social media and the recruiting world began to buzz.

In the previously referenced exclusive interview with Bulldog Maven, Vandagriff clearly indicated that UGA and coach Kirby Smart were his second choice at the time and should anything happen with Riley's status as head coach of the Sooners, then he'd de-commit and be rather quick in flipping his allegiance to the Dawgs.

Said Vandagriff:

"But when Kirby came to Prince Avenue last month I told him ‘Look if Lincoln Riley leaves, I’ll probably commit to Georgia the next week."

Lincoln Riley has not departed for the NFL—not yet at least—but it turns out the distance from Bogart, Georgia, to Norman, Oklahoma, was a burden that had begun weighing heavily on the mind of the five-star QB.

With Tuesday's announcement that he's committed to Georgia, Vandagriff has made an already talented quarterback room that much more crowded. The fact that Vandagriff wants to put himself in the position to compete with Stetson Bennett, Dwan Mathis, and Carson Beck shows you his fiercely competitive nature, and he possesses talent and athleticism of equally high levels.

Turn on the film of Vandagriff and you can see the ability to operate inside and out of the pocket. The Prince Avenue Christian signal-caller shows the capability to throw on the move and utilize varying arm angles in doing so, while still maintaining accuracy on his passes.

Many people see the description of pro-style and misconstrue that Vandagriff is not a runner, but that is flat out inaccurate. Vandagriff has clocked a verified 40-yard dash of 4.69. That is two-tenths of a second off from reigning Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

I believe that Georgia fans can remember the LSU quarterback causing his fair share of damage with his legs against the Dawgs. Also, Vandagriff has expressed his desire to be involved in the quarterback read plays in the running game in college. That was one of the factors that originally lead the 6'2" 200-pounder to commit to Oklahoma over Georgia.

The receiving core that the Bulldogs will have in place for the 2021 season will be one of the more talented that the program has ever suited up and will be experienced on top of that by the time the 2021 season rolls around. All things considered, who can blame the young man from up the road for wanting to play between the hedges?

2020 has started off very nicely for Georgia football. Vandagriff's commitment could give Georgia fans plenty of reason to keep on celebrating for years to come.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Football: What Offensive Changes Mean for the Bulldog Defense

The Georgia football offensive coaching staff has seen some changes with the hiring of Todd Monken and more, so what's it mean for the Bulldog Defense?

Brooks Austin

by

ReemH

DJ Lundy Discusses His Recruitment and His Relationship with Georgia

DJ Lundy is listed as an Athlete and for good reason. The 6'0" 225 pound Ocilla, Georgia native makes plays all over the field on both sides of the ball and it's caught Georgia's eye.

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia QB Target, Gunner Stockton Described by His High School Coach

Jaybo Shaw is the Head Coach of Rabun County Football where 2022 4-star dual-threat QB Gunner Stockton calls home. Shaw explains why Stockton is such a special prospect.

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia Adds More Air Raid Expertise to the Offensive Staff

Kirby Smart adds another Air Raid guru to the offensive meeting room at Georgia. Buster Faulkner has been a the helm of wide-open spread attacks for two decades now.

Blayne Gilmer

Mecole Hardman, the Latest Georgia Bulldog to Thrive in NFL Playoffs

The Georgia Bulldogs have produced a lot of NFL talent that continues to thrive in big moments on the game's biggest stage such as the playoffs.

Blayne Gilmer

by

Brooks Austin

2020 Georgia Recruiting: How will the Bulldogs Finish

Georgia still has room to add a few pieces to the 2020 recruiting class if they so choose. Today, we look at who some names to look out for.

Brooks Austin

Jake Fromm in ESPN NFL Draft Analyst's Top-32 Players

ESPN NFL Draft analyst, Todd McShay has been one of the biggest advocates for Jake Fromm. His defense continues in his latest Top-32 players available.

Brooks Austin

High Profile 2021 Prospects Impressed With Georgia After Visits

Two of the most highly sought after DBs in the country seem to be contemplating calling Athens home.

Blayne Gilmer

Brock Vandagriff Says the Clear Leader is Georgia

Brock Vandagriff is currently the highest-rated quarterback in the 2021 class. Today, he talks to the Bulldog Maven about his recruitment and Visit to Georgia.

DJ Cadden

by

Brooks Austin

Todd Monken: What the new Offensive Coordinator Brings To Georgia

Todd Monken was brought on to be the new offensive coordinator for the University of Georgia. Today, we take a look at the film and see what he will bring.

Brooks Austin